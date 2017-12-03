The Lions take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Detroit Lions are in must-win mode.

Sure, there's still a slim chance they don't need to be perfect to still make the playoffs, but they'd need a lot of help. Their best path to the postseason, if one still exists: Win out.

That starts Sunday, against the Baltimore Ravens.

And that won't be easy against arguably the top defense in the NFL, pitching shutouts twice as in the Ravens' stretch of three victories in the last four games. They also lead the NFL in takeaways.

The Lions, meanwhile, have won three of four, but are in a logjam for in the NFC wild-card race.

LIONS AT RAVENS

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

TV/radio: Fox/760

Records: Lions 6-5, Ravens 6-5

Series: Ravens lead, 3-1 (Ravens 18, Lions 16, Dec. 16, 2013)

