The Detroit Lions are in must-win mode.
Sure, there's still a slim chance they don't need to be perfect to still make the playoffs, but they'd need a lot of help. Their best path to the postseason, if one still exists: Win out.
That starts Sunday, against the Baltimore Ravens.
And that won't be easy against arguably the top defense in the NFL, pitching shutouts twice as in the Ravens' stretch of three victories in the last four games. They also lead the NFL in takeaways.
The Lions, meanwhile, have won three of four, but are in a logjam for in the NFC wild-card race.
LIONS AT RAVENS
Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
TV/radio: Fox/760
Records: Lions 6-5, Ravens 6-5
Series: Ravens lead, 3-1 (Ravens 18, Lions 16, Dec. 16, 2013)
MORE COVERAGE
Lions look to clip wings of Ravens' high-flying 'D'
Lions vs. Ravens preview: Keep pace in wild-card chase
Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Ravens
Lions' Wagner 'all business' in return to Baltimore
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs