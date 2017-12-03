Lions quarterback Matthew Staffod is sacked by Ravens' Matthew Judon in the second quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Here are reactions to notable moments during Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens game, compiled by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

Justin Tucker stretched Baltimore's lead back to two scores with a 51-yard field goal, his third of the day, to put the Ravens up 30-20 with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter:

Nothin like the lions letting you down again — bryce sinclair (@BryceSinclair13) December 3, 2017

Detroit got creative in the end zone by passing to backup middle linebacker Nick Bellore for his first career touchdown. It brought the Lions back within a score, 27-20 in the fourth quarter:

Former CMU LB Nick Bellore catches the goal line pass from Stafford for a touchdown pic.twitter.com/KGnC9zfMrt — Detroit Videos 🎥 (@DetroitVideos) December 3, 2017

This is Nick Bellore.

He plays MLB

He just caught a touchdown pic.twitter.com/X8e2iu3BjX — Gabriel Schray (@schrayguy) December 3, 2017

Alex Collins put an end to 13-straight Lions points with this touchdown run, his third of the season, to put the Ravens up 27-13 in the fourth quarter:

Tion Green contributed to Detroit's comeback effort with his first career touchdown. After Matt Prater missed the extra point the score was 20-13 for Baltimore in the third quarter:

Where have the @Lions been hiding @TionGreen all this year? — Steve Prins (@Steve6599) December 3, 2017

Theo Riddick made it a 13-point game on Detroit's first possession of the second half, his third score of the season:

Quick TD for Lions 👏



2nd half game plan:



Matt Stafford does whatever he wants pic.twitter.com/pjz56Mtm4q — Aaron VanDommelen (@ALLMAIZE) December 3, 2017

Theo Riddick runs it in from 5 yards out for a Detroit Lions TOUCHDOWN!!



We finally have something to cheer about, almost 33 minutes into the game. — Lions Daily (@CatchLikeCalvin) December 3, 2017

Justin Tucker hit his second field goal of the game to put the Ravens up 20-0 right before halftime:

Add insult to injury. Ravens get basically a chip shot for Tucker. 20-0 going into half time. The Lions did what the Silverdome couldn't, IMPLODE — Cam Dragosavljevich (@CamDrugich45) December 3, 2017

A simple fullback route into the flat befuddled Lions defenders, leading to Patrick Ricard's first career touchdown, giving the Ravens a 17-0 lead in the second quarter. Ricard is also listed on Baltimore's roster as a defensive lineman:

PROJECT PAT TD pic.twitter.com/RbTYZlo70P — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 3, 2017

Caldwell verbally states that they are changing practice to correct the slow starts. They come out and fall flat on their face. If that’s not the final straw of Caldwell’s tenure as Lions coach I don’t know what is. — Coach Clownwell's Cats (@JustWinDetroit) December 3, 2017

This is basically how I feel as a Lions fan every week pic.twitter.com/y8MUnaGWp4 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 3, 2017

This Benjamin Watson touchdown reception was the 41st of his career and put Baltimore up, 10-0, in the second quarter.

The Lions have now trailed by double digit points in 8 of 12 games this year... that is NOT a recipe for success. Can’t keep relying on late game heroics. #DETvsBAL — Daniel Dopp (@DanielDopp) December 3, 2017

The numbers didn't favor the Lions after they allowed a field goal on Baltimore's first possession to go down, 3-0:

Scoring first is a big deal for the Ravens this yr. 5-1 when they score first. 1-4 when they don’t. — Gerry Sandusky (@GerrySandusky) December 3, 2017

Despite a slim chance of making the playoffs, Detroit fans were optimistic before the game:

The day got off to an inauspicious start for the Lions when their former home refused to go down:

WATCH IT: The Pontiac Silverdome failed to fall today. The implosion went off but couldn't take down the former home of the Lions​. pic.twitter.com/EGIut7u0su — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 3, 2017