Here are reactions to notable moments during Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens game, compiled by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.
Justin Tucker stretched Baltimore's lead back to two scores with a 51-yard field goal, his third of the day, to put the Ravens up 30-20 with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter:
Detroit got creative in the end zone by passing to backup middle linebacker Nick Bellore for his first career touchdown. It brought the Lions back within a score, 27-20 in the fourth quarter:
Alex Collins put an end to 13-straight Lions points with this touchdown run, his third of the season, to put the Ravens up 27-13 in the fourth quarter:
Tion Green contributed to Detroit's comeback effort with his first career touchdown. After Matt Prater missed the extra point the score was 20-13 for Baltimore in the third quarter:
Theo Riddick made it a 13-point game on Detroit's first possession of the second half, his third score of the season:
Justin Tucker hit his second field goal of the game to put the Ravens up 20-0 right before halftime:
A simple fullback route into the flat befuddled Lions defenders, leading to Patrick Ricard's first career touchdown, giving the Ravens a 17-0 lead in the second quarter. Ricard is also listed on Baltimore's roster as a defensive lineman:
This Benjamin Watson touchdown reception was the 41st of his career and put Baltimore up, 10-0, in the second quarter.
The numbers didn't favor the Lions after they allowed a field goal on Baltimore's first possession to go down, 3-0:
Despite a slim chance of making the playoffs, Detroit fans were optimistic before the game:
The day got off to an inauspicious start for the Lions when their former home refused to go down:
