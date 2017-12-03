Lions, Ravens
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warmups before Detroit takes on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on December 3, 2018.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear,
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear, but for one week only, the league is relaxing those regulations to promote charitable causes. Detroit Lions shoe choices, clockwise from top left, with wide receiver Golden Tate, running back Zach Zenner, defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and linebacker Steve Longa.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, left, and
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, left, and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talk on the sidelines before warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear,
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear, but for one week only, the league is relaxing those regulations to promote charitable causes. Detroit Lions shoe choices, clockwise from top left, with quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Quandre Diggs, wide receiver TJ Jones and quarterback Jake Rudock.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retired former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky
Retired former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky chats with quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field early Sunday morning.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

    Here are reactions to notable moments during Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens game, compiled by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

    Alex Collins put an end to 13-straight Lions points with this touchdown run, his third of the season, to put the Ravens up 27-13 in the fourth quarter:

    Tion Green contributed to Detroit's comeback effort with his first career touchdown. After Matt Prater missed the extra point the score was 20-13 for Baltimore in the third quarter:

    Theo Riddick made it a 13-point game on Detroit's first possession of the second half, his third score of the season:

    Justin Tucker hit his second field goal of the game to put the Ravens up 20-0 right before halftime:

    A simple fullback route into the flat befuddled Lions defenders, leading to Patrick Ricard's first career touchdown, giving the Ravens a 17-0 lead in the second quarter. Ricard is also listed on Baltimore's roster as a defensive lineman:

    This Benjamin Watson touchdown reception was the 41st of his career and put Baltimore up, 10-0, in the second quarter.

    The numbers didn't favor the Lions after they allowed a field goal on Baltimore's first possession to go down, 3-0:

    Despite a slim chance of making the playoffs, Detroit fans were optimistic before the game:

    The day got off to an inauspicious start for the Lions when their former home refused to go down:

    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE