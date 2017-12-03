Here are reactions to notable moments during Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens game, compiled by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.
Alex Collins put an end to 13-straight Lions points with this touchdown run, his third of the season, to put the Ravens up 27-13 in the fourth quarter:
Tion Green contributed to Detroit's comeback effort with his first career touchdown. After Matt Prater missed the extra point the score was 20-13 for Baltimore in the third quarter:
Theo Riddick made it a 13-point game on Detroit's first possession of the second half, his third score of the season:
Justin Tucker hit his second field goal of the game to put the Ravens up 20-0 right before halftime:
A simple fullback route into the flat befuddled Lions defenders, leading to Patrick Ricard's first career touchdown, giving the Ravens a 17-0 lead in the second quarter. Ricard is also listed on Baltimore's roster as a defensive lineman:
This Benjamin Watson touchdown reception was the 41st of his career and put Baltimore up, 10-0, in the second quarter.
The numbers didn't favor the Lions after they allowed a field goal on Baltimore's first possession to go down, 3-0:
Despite a slim chance of making the playoffs, Detroit fans were optimistic before the game:
The day got off to an inauspicious start for the Lions when their former home refused to go down:
