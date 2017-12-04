Ravens tight end Nick Boyle is tackled as he carries the ball by Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs in the first quarter Sunday. (Photo: Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Allen Park — It was widely assumed the Lions would turn to Miles Killebrew when starting strong safety Tavon Wilson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, but Killebrew was on the field for a paltry seven of the team’s 64 defensive snaps against the Ravens on Sunday.

Charles Washington, the team’s other backup safety, got five snaps of work.

Instead, the Lions looked to an unexpected option to fill in for Wilson, moving nickelback Quandre Diggs into the role for the afternoon.

“I just do what the coaches ask me to do,” Diggs said after the game. “I’m a defensive back and I just feel like I can play any position. At the end of the day, the coaches asked me to do it, so I went in and tried to do what they ask me to do and do my thing right.”

More: Lions' pass rush continues to fizzle

Diggs has been in the midst of a rebound campaign, after a disappointing 2016 season, which ended prematurely due to a pectoral injury. Lions coach Jim Caldwell explained why the coaching staff experimented with the position change.

“He’s smart,” Caldwell said. “He adjusts to anything. He can solve problems for you. And also, obviously, he can thump. He’s a guy that gets himself in position to make good plays. That’s why we put him in that spot.”

Diggs played a career-high 59 snaps against the Ravens. He recorded five tackles and a pass breakup in the loss.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/Justin_Rogers