Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, left, talks with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter prior to a game last month. (Photo: Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Allen Park — Lions coordinators Jim Bob Cooter and Teryl Austin are being listed as top candidates for the New York Giants head-coaching opening, according to multiple oddsmakers.

The Giants fired coach Bob McAdoo, as well as general manager Jerry Reese, on Monday morning.

According to odds emailed by My Top Sports Book, both Austin and Cooter are 12/1 to land the Giants job, behind only New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (6/1) and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator and former Lions coach Jim Schwartz (9/1).

Bookmaker.eu doesn’t include Cooter on its list of options, but has Austin at 11/2, behind McDaniels and Tampa Bay Bucaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith.

Both Austin and Cooter have been mentioned in previous coaching searches, with Austin receiving several interviews the past two offseasons.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh also appeared on both lists as a long shot.

