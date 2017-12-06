Rick Wagner is taken off the field in a cart after he and quarterback Matthew Stafford were crushed during Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Lions offense line is hurting. The team was down two starters, while a third, plus a top backup, were limited during Wednesday’s practice.

Right tackle Rick Wagner (ankle) and guard T.J. Lang (foot), sat out the session. Center Travis Swanson (knee) and backup tackle Corey Robinson (foot) weren’t able to fully participate.

Also sidelined was defensive end Ziggy Ansah. He’s been banged-up all season with various ailments and was in and out of the lineup with an ankle injury in the loss to the Ravens.

Running back Ameer Abdullah (neck), return man Jamal Agnew (neck), punter Sam Martin (foot) and defensive end Cornelius Washington (shoulder) were the other players limited.

