Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads to the sidelines after injuring his throwing hand late in the fourth quarter Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was dressed for Wednesday’s practice, but did very little, including no throwing, during the portion open to the media. He did have two digits individually taped on his throwing hand — his pinkie and ring finger.

The Lions were without four players, including three starters, for the first day of prep for Sunday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offensive tackle Rick Wagner, guard T.J. Lang and defensive ends Ziggy Ansah and Dwight Freeney sat out the session.

Wagner left last weekend’s game in Baltimore with an ankle injury. Coach Jim Caldwell has not offered a long-term update on Wagner’s health. If he is unable to go this week, it’s expected Corey Robinson will fill in at right tackle.

As for Lang, he’s currently battling a foot injury. Ansah, who has been banged up all year with various ailments, was in and out of the lineup with an ankle injury in the loss to the Ravens. Freeney, a third-down pass-rushing specialist in his Lions’ debut, is likely receiving a veteran’s day of rest.

