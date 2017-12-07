CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo discuss the Lions' upcoming game with the Buccaneers and look back at the debacle of having only nine defenders on the filed to face the Ravens. Detroit News

Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped by his offensive linemen after being sacked by the Ravens' Terrell Suggs in the second quarter on Sunday in Baltimore. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News picks the Buccaneers to beat the Lions 27-21 in this week's edition of Lions Lowdown.

A loss would just about eliminate the Lions from the playoffs.

Detroit is 6-6 and two games behind in the NFC wild-card race heading into Sunday's game in Tampa.

The odds of the Lions making the playoffs right now are just 9.9 percent, according to Football Outsiders.

Here are some of the highlights from this week's TV show:

► 1:10: Lions odds of making the playoffs at 9.9 percent

► 3:20: John Niyo on the Lions' 44-20 loss in Baltimore

► 5:00: Detroit's nine players on the field

► 6:40: Lions-Buccaneers preview

► 9:00: Detroit's non-existent running game

► 10:30: Predictions

► 12:10: NFL best bets