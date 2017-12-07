Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford grimaces along the sidelines after getting slammed to the ground during Sunday’s loss. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — It was a mix of good and bad news for the Lions during Thursday’s practice.

The good: quarterback Matthew Stafford was much more active and was throwing passes to running backs and receivers in separate drills for the first time since suffering an injury to his throwing hand in last week’s loss to the Ravens.

Stafford still had his pinky and ring fingers individually taped on his throwing hand, but the increased activity was a positive sign after he didn’t throw at all during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice.

Stafford sustained the injury when he was accidentally stepped on by Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs but X-rays were negative and revealed nothing was broken.

The bad: offensive linemen Rick Wagner and T.J. Lang and defensive end Ziggy Ansah sat out the session for the second straight day.

The Lions visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

