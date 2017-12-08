CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo discuss the Lions' upcoming game with the Buccaneers and look back at the debacle of having only nine defenders on the filed to face the Ravens. Detroit News

Detroit News pundits are split on who will win between the Lions and the Bucs on Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)



Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of Sunday’s Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

Justin Rogers: With a look of a desperate team, the Lions come out hot for a change, but have to hold on late. Lions, 27-23

James Hawkins: The Lions and Buccaneers are both falling apart. The difference is Tampa Bay isn’t as reliant on one player as Detroit is with Matthew Stafford, who holds the team’s fading playoff hopes in his battered right hand. Buccaneers, 21-17

John Niyo: They've seen the enemy, and it is them. But the Lions are facing a team with nearly identical issues this week in Tampa – a decimated offensive and an anemic pass rush. And unlike Baltimore, the Bucs aren't in the playoff mix. Lions, 24-17

Bob Wojnowski: The Lions are fading and battered, but so are the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay’s offensive line is decimated and Jameis Winston was sacked seven times last week. The Bucs’ defense also ranks next to last in the league. So if the Lions have anything left, this is the place to show it. Problem is, Matthew Stafford’s bruised right hand could be an issue, and the horrid running game is always an issue. The fade continues. Buccaneers, 27-21

