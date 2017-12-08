CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo discuss the Lions' upcoming game with the Buccaneers and look back at the debacle of having only nine defenders on the filed to face the Ravens. Detroit News

Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – Matthew Stafford continues to trend in the right direction heading into Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.

Stafford, who still has his pinky and ring fingers taped, threw the ball with plenty of zip and was precise on intermediate and deep throws during the open portion of Friday’s practice.

Prior to practice, Lions coach Jim Caldwell said Stafford’s injured throwing hand is “progressing” but fell short of saying he expected the quarterback to start his 109th consecutive game.

“(We’ll) just to continue to see how he feels, and see what the doctors say,” Caldwell said. “But he practiced a decent amount yesterday, so we’ll see.”

The bigger concern is the offensive line, where tackle Rick Wagner was sidelined once again and is likely to miss his first game of the season. Wagner was knocked out of the game last week with an ankle injury and was replaced by Brian Mihalik at right tackle.

Guard T.J. Lang returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s and Thursday’s sessions.

When asked if he expects to play his five starting linemen this weekend, Caldwell said “the likelihood of that may be slim, but we’ll see.”

Center Travis Swanson continues to work his way back from a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s game. When asked of the possibility of keeping Graham Glasgow at center even when Swanson is able to return, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said it’s something that will be evaluated.

“Graham has done a nice job,” Cooter said. “Graham’s played a lot of center in his time. He’s got a good comfort level in there, but I think he’s got a pretty good comfort level going at guard as well, so we’re going to look at the big picture.

“We’re going to play our best five at the best spots that they all fit, and try to keep evaluating those guys as we go.”

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah also returned to practice after sitting out the past two days.

