Lions vs. Buccaneers
Detroit Lions former head coach Wayne Fontes and Lions
Detroit Lions former head coach Wayne Fontes and Lions owner Martha Ford on the sidelines before Detroit takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on December 10, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing during
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing during warmups, with two of his fingers on his throwing hand taped up from an injury last week, before Detroit takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on December 10, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter says hello to Lions
Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter says hello to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Quandre Diggs pulls down a reception during
Lions' Quandre Diggs pulls down a reception during warmups on the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, with two of his
Lions quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, with two of his fingers on his throwing hand taped, and backup Jake Rudock on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in a reception during warmup
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in a reception during warmup drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions backup quarterback Jake Rudock warms up with
Lions backup quarterback Jake Rudock warms up with Matthew Stafford on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receivers TJ Jones, Kenny Golladay and Golden
Lions wide receivers TJ Jones, Kenny Golladay and Golden Tate on the field before warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter says hello to Lions
Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter says hello to Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions owner Martha Ford chats with former Detroit Lions
Lions owner Martha Ford chats with former Detroit Lions head coach Wayne Fontes before Detroit takes on the Buccaneers in Tampa.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions former head coach Wayne Fontes and Lions
Detroit Lions former head coach Wayne Fontes and Lions owner Martha Ford pose for a picture, both pointing at one another, before Detroit takes on the Buccaneers in Tampa.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Tampa, Fla. — The Detroit Lions benefited from a ruling that one former general manager said he’s never seen before.

    Late in the first quarter against the Buccaneers on Sunday, wide receiver Mike Evans caught a deep pass across the middle, only to have the ball dislodged by a big hit from Lions safety Quandre Diggs. Cornerback Darius Slay quickly scooped up the loose ball.

    But the pass was ruled incomplete and Diggs was flagged for hitting a defenseless receiver. After some confusion, the Lions challenged the ruling, arguing the pass was complete and fumbled because Evans had established himself as a runner.

    After reviewing it, the officials agreed with the Lions and overturned the call.

    Former Bucs general manager Mark Dominik weighed in on the play on Twitter.

    “The NFL league office in TB vs DET just called into the officials and changed the result of a play I’ve never seen reviewed or changed in football,” he wrote. “They ended up getting it right.”

    The Lions have a long history of ending up on the wrong side of unique plays and officiating decisions, but ended up benefiting this time.

