Lions vs. Buccaneers
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing during
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing during warmups, with two of his fingers on his throwing hand taped up from an injury last week, before Detroit takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on December 10, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Quandre Diggs pulls down a reception during
Lions' Quandre Diggs pulls down a reception during warmups on the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, with two of his
Lions quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, with two of his fingers on his throwing hand taped, and backup Jake Rudock on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in a reception during warmup
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in a reception during warmup drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions backup quarterback Jake Rudock warms up with
Lions backup quarterback Jake Rudock warms up with Matthew Stafford on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receivers TJ Jones, Kenny Golladay and Golden
Lions wide receivers TJ Jones, Kenny Golladay and Golden Tate on the field before warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    It's now or never time for the Detroit Lions.

    With their playoff prospects quickly fading, the Lions desperately need to run the table to have any chance of grabbing a wild-card spot.

    Will today be the beginning of a hot streak or the end of any postseason dreams?

    Follow along here for live updates as the Detroit Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

    LIONS AT BUCCANEERS

    Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

    TV/radio: Fox/760

    Records: Lions 6-6, Buccaneers 4-8

    Series: Lions lead 30-27 (Last: Lions 34, Buccaneers 17, Dec. 7, 2014)

    LIONS SCHEDULE

