The Lions will look to snap a two-game skid Sunday when they take on the Buccaneers. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

It's now or never time for the Detroit Lions.

With their playoff prospects quickly fading, the Lions desperately need to run the table to have any chance of grabbing a wild-card spot.

Will today be the beginning of a hot streak or the end of any postseason dreams?

Follow along here for live updates as the Detroit Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

LIONS AT BUCCANEERS

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

TV/radio: Fox/760

Records: Lions 6-6, Buccaneers 4-8

Series: Lions lead 30-27 (Last: Lions 34, Buccaneers 17, Dec. 7, 2014)

LIONS SCHEDULE