Lions 24, Buccaneers 21
Lions kicker Matt Prater's 46-yard field goal attempt
Lions kicker Matt Prater's 46-yard field goal attempt goes over the Buccaneers defense and through the uprights to break the 24-24 tie late in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on December 10, 2017. The Lions would go on to win 24-21.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Glover Quin and Quandre Diggs force the fumble
Lions Glover Quin and Quandre Diggs force the fumble by Buccaneers' O.J. Howard with Lions' Darius Slay recovering in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions cornerback Darius Slay finds the fumble by Buccaneers'
Lions cornerback Darius Slay finds the fumble by Buccaneers' O.J. Howard laying on the field and picks it up for Detroit in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
LIons' Teez Tabor celebrates with Glover Quin after
LIons' Teez Tabor celebrates with Glover Quin after Quin's forced fumble that Detroit recovered in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis pressures Buccaneers quarterback
Lions' Jarrad Davis pressures Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston to throw incomplete in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight Eric Ebron loses the ball after a reception
Lions tight Eric Ebron loses the ball after a reception and the Buccaneers recover in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions fans celebrate after a long review finally rewards
Lions fans celebrate after a long review finally rewards a Buccaneers' fumbled ball to Detroit in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay cuts the route of Buccaneers' DeSean
Lions' Darius Slay cuts the route of Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson and makes the interception for Detroit in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick takes the handoff from
Lions running back Theo Riddick takes the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers' Mike Evans can't pull in a one-handed reception
Buccaneers' Mike Evans can't pull in a one-handed reception in the end zone with Lions' Teez Tabor defending in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on the sideline in the
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on the sideline in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running Theo Riddick can't find a reception,
Lions running Theo Riddick can't find a reception, as the ball bounces around in the air, on a play in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston avoids pressure
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston avoids pressure from Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin forces the fumble by Buccaneers
Lions' Glover Quin forces the fumble by Buccaneers running back Doug Martin with Detroit recovering in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin forces the fumble by Buccaneers
Lions' Glover Quin forces the fumble by Buccaneers running back Doug Martin with Detroit D.J. Hayden, left, eventually recovering in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions center Travis Swanson blocks for quarterback
Lions center Travis Swanson blocks for quarterback Matthew Stafford against Buccaneers' William Gholston in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate leaves a trail of Buccaneers'
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate leaves a trail of Buccaneers' defenders after a long first down run after a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes intercepts a Lions quarterback
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes intercepts a Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford pass intended for Detroit wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' D.J. Hayden strips the ball away from Buccaneers
Lions' D.J. Hayden strips the ball away from Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Evans for the incompletion in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions cornerback D.J. Hayden slams into Buccaneers
Lions cornerback D.J. Hayden slams into Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston for the sack in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron dives for extra yardage
Lions tight end Eric Ebron dives for extra yardage after a reception with Buccaneers' Lavonte David defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate holds on to a touchdown
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate holds on to a touchdown reception in the end zone with Buccaneers' Ryan Smith defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is all smiles after
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is all smiles after a touchdown pass to wide receiver Golden Tate in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate pumps his fist after a touchdown
Lions' Golden Tate pumps his fist after a touchdown reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. finds some room,
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. finds some room, breaking up field after a reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells blocks upfield against
Lions tight end Darren Fells blocks upfield against Buccaneers' Justin Evans in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis hits Buccaneers quarterback Jameis
Lions' Jarrad Davis hits Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, forcing the fumble with Detroit's Tahir Whitehead recovering in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
After an officials review, Detroit's Tahir Whitehead
After an officials review, Detroit's Tahir Whitehead is given the fumble recovery with Buccaneers' Donovan Smith and Caleb Benenoch defending in the third quarter, even though Smith ripped the ball away from Whitehead at the end.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick finds an opening and
Lions running back Theo Riddick finds an opening and fights his way into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay defends against Buccaneers' DeSean
Lions' Darius Slay defends against Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson on a play that was initially ruled a fumble, with Detroit's Quandre Diggs recovering, but after review, the play was ruled an incomplete pass and Tampa Bay kept possession in the this quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah eyes Buccaneers quarterback
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah eyes Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees tight end Eric
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees tight end Eric Ebron open and passes for the reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
NFL referee Ed Hochuli, seen here chatting with Jameis
NFL referee Ed Hochuli, seen here chatting with Jameis Winston, had some interesting calls to make during the 27-24 Detroit win over Tampa Bay.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers tackle Leonard Wester is all alone in the
Buccaneers tackle Leonard Wester is all alone in the end zone for a touchdown reception to tie the game at 24 late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the fourth
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Theo Riddick drives up field along the sidelines
Lions' Theo Riddick drives up field along the sidelines with Buccaneers' Lavonte David defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell looks to the referee
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell looks to the referee after what looked like interference on Marvin Jone Jr. late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron can't hold onto a reception
Lions tight end Eric Ebron can't hold onto a reception late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick picks up a big gain
Lions running back Theo Riddick picks up a big gain on the Lions' game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers' Robert McClain can't prevent Lions wide
Buccaneers' Robert McClain can't prevent Lions wide receiver Golden Tate from pulling in a reception cutting across the middle on Detroit's game winning drive late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up for a reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up for a reception over Buccaneers' Ryan Smith but bobbles the ball, with it finally ending up in his lap for the reception as he hit the turf on the game winning drive late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate makes a long run after a reception
Lions' Golden Tate makes a long run after a reception with Buccaneers' Lavonte David defending to set up the game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater looks up at the scoreboard
Lions kicker Matt Prater looks up at the scoreboard after nailing a 46-yard field goal to break the 24-24 tie late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater is congratulated by teammates
Lions kicker Matt Prater is congratulated by teammates Taylor Decker and Brian Mihalik after Prater's 46-yard field goal broke the 24-24 tie and won the game late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah comes around the back and forces
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah comes around the back and forces Buccaneers' Jameis Winston to fumble on the last play of the game and preserve the win, 27-24, for Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Former Detroit Lions coach Wayne Fontes and Lions owner
Former Detroit Lions coach Wayne Fontes and Lions owner Martha Ford talk on the sidelines before Detroit on took Tampa Bay.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah and Darius Slay meet on the field
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah and Darius Slay meet on the field after the 27-24 victory over the Buccaneers in Tampa.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing during
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing during warm-ups, with two of his fingers on his throwing hand taped up from an injury last week, before Detroit took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter says hello to Lions quarterback
Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter says hello to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Quandre Diggs pulls down a reception during
Lions' Quandre Diggs pulls down a reception during warm-ups on the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, with two of his
Lions quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, with two of his fingers on his throwing hand taped, and backup Jake Rudock on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in a reception during warm-up
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in a reception during warm-up drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions backup quarterback Jake Rudock warms up with
Lions backup quarterback Jake Rudock warms up with Matthew Stafford on the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receivers TJ Jones, Kenny Golladay and Golden
Lions wide receivers TJ Jones, Kenny Golladay and Golden Tate on the field before warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter says hello to Lions coach
Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter says hello to Lions coach Jim Caldwell on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions owner Martha Ford chats with former Lions coach
Lions owner Martha Ford chats with former Lions coach Wayne Fontes before Detroit took on the Buccaneers in Tampa.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Former Lions former coach Wayne Fontes and Lions owner
Former Lions former coach Wayne Fontes and Lions owner Martha Ford pose for a picture, both pointing at one another, before Detroit took on the Buccaneers in Tampa.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Tampa, Fla. — When Quandre Diggs saw the flag, and heard the ruling he was being penalized for unnecessary roughness against a defenseless receiver, the Lions defensive back initial concern was his bank account.

    “First thing that goes through my mind is that’s 50 racks, gone,” Diggs said. “I told the ref, ‘Y’all trying to take all my check.’”

    As Tampa Bay Bucs tight end O.J. Howard hauled in a pass deep across the middle of the field, Diggs squared and delivered a thunderous blow, dislodging the ball. The initial ruling was an incomplete pass, that Howard hadn’t established himself as a runner.

    Hitting a defenseless receiver in the head or neck area carries a fine of $24,309 for a first offense and $48,620 for a second offense. Diggs makes $36,176 per game, before taxes, and had already been assessed a defenseless receiver fine this season, against Pittsburgh tight end Jesse James.

    But the Lions were able to challenge the play, arguing Howard had established possession and wasn’t defenseless. Replay reviews confirmed and not only was the flag against Diggs rescinded, but the incomplete pass was changed to a fumble, which the Lions had recovered.

    Lions coach Jim Caldwell said he’d never seen that call successfully challenged, but Diggs was thrilled.

    More:Niyo: Twist in Caldwell's job status fuels Lions' drama

    “I knew I didn’t hit him in the chest or the face-area,” Diggs said. “I kind of aimed for the ball. I knew it was kind of a bogus call, but they got it fixed and that’s what great referee crews do, they get things fixed.”

    The game against Tampa Bay was Diggs’ second at safety, after playing most of his first three seasons as the team’s slot cornerback. The coaching staff have credited his football IQ for easing the transition, but the jobs have clear differences, especially when it comes to making tackles.

    Diggs said he’s learning on the fly the nuances of controlling the way he hits in the open field, so as to not draw penalties and fines.

    “At nickel, it’s always shoot your shot, and I always shot my shot at nickel,” he said. “At safety, you kind of have to gather yourself more and watch what you’re hitting. I’m learning.”

    In addition to forcing the fumble, Diggs also had his first career interception in the victory.

    jdrogers@detnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE