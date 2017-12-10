Tampa, Fla. — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who entered the day questionable with a hand injury, will make his 109th consecutive start on Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Stafford practiced on a limited basis throughout the week after having his hand accidentally stepped on by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs last Sunday.
Inactive for the Lions are running backs Ameer Abdullah and Dwayne Washington, wide receiver Bradley Marquez, linebacker Nick Bellore, return man Jamal Agnew, offensive tackle Rick Wagner and guard Emmett Cleary.
Wagner had been ruled out earlier in the week with an ankle injury.
It’s the second consecutive game Abdullah will be sidelined. An NFL Network report suggests the running back is healthy enough to play and his status is related more to performance. Abdullah is the team’s leading rusher this season, but is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry.
Abdullah’s inactivity opens the door for Tion Green to be up a second straight week. The undrafted rookie out of Cincinnati led the Lions with 51 yards on the ground in his debut last weekend.
jdrogers@detroitnews.com
twitter.com/justin_rogers
MORE COVERAGE
Report: Jim Caldwell contract extension just through 2018
Lions vs. Buccaneers preview: Let's get running
Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Buccaneers
Bucs’ Brate-Howard duo poses riddle for TE-leery Lions
Lions’ Spence on facing Buccaneers: This one’s personal
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs