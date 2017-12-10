Lions running back Ameer Abdullah will miss his second straight game Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Tampa, Fla. — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who entered the day questionable with a hand injury, will make his 109th consecutive start on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Stafford practiced on a limited basis throughout the week after having his hand accidentally stepped on by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs last Sunday.

Inactive for the Lions are running backs Ameer Abdullah and Dwayne Washington, wide receiver Bradley Marquez, linebacker Nick Bellore, return man Jamal Agnew, offensive tackle Rick Wagner and guard Emmett Cleary.

Wagner had been ruled out earlier in the week with an ankle injury.

It’s the second consecutive game Abdullah will be sidelined. An NFL Network report suggests the running back is healthy enough to play and his status is related more to performance. Abdullah is the team’s leading rusher this season, but is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry.

Abdullah’s inactivity opens the door for Tion Green to be up a second straight week. The undrafted rookie out of Cincinnati led the Lions with 51 yards on the ground in his debut last weekend.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/justin_rogers

MORE COVERAGE

Report: Jim Caldwell contract extension just through 2018

Lions vs. Buccaneers preview: Let's get running

Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Bucs’ Brate-Howard duo poses riddle for TE-leery Lions

Lions’ Spence on facing Buccaneers: This one’s personal

LIONS SCHEDULE