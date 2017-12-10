Lions kicker Matt Prater looks up at the scoreboard after nailing a 46-yard field goal to break the 24-24 tie late in the fourth quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Tampa, Fla. — The Detroit Lions scored their first first-quarter touchdown in more than a month, forced five turnovers, but still barely got by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, 24-21.

Detroit’s inability to take care of the ball, combined with drive-killing penalties, kept it close before Matt Prater connected on the winning 46-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining.

The Lions (7-6) opened the scoring by taking their second possession 74 yards in seven plays, leaning exclusively on tight ends and running back on the drive. Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed all four of his passes, part of a 12-for-12 start to his day, for 65 yards. Theo Riddick capped the series with a 2-yard plunge into the end zone, putting the Lions up, 7-0.

Tampa (4-9) wasted little time countering, tying the game with an 11-play, 75-yard possession. Jameis Winston completed five passes for 63 yards on the drive and the Bucs finished it off the ground with a pair of Doug Martin runs — the first stopped just short of the goal line and the second getting the job done.

The teams would trade turnovers on the next two possessions. Tight end Eric Ebron, who led the Lions with 10 receptions for 94 yards, fumbled the ball near midfield. But on the ensuing drive, safety Quandre Diggs' big hit to tight end O.J. Howard gave the ball back to the Lions.

Initially, the pass to Howard was ruled an incompletion and Diggs was flagged for unnecessary roughness against a defenseless receiver, but a Lions challenge showed Howard had established possession, exonerating Diggs and giving the ball to the Lions.

Detroit worked into field-goal range, but were driven back out by a pair of holding penalties, leading to a punt. But the defense came up with another turnover when cornerback Darius Slay made a sliding grab near the sideline on a pass intended for DeSean Jackson.

A holding penalty put the Lions in an unfavorable second-and-20 situation, only to see Stafford connected on a deep pass to Marvin Jones for 38 yards into the red zone. On the next play, the quarterback found Golden Tate for a 5-yard score to put the Lions back in front, 14-7 with 7:36 left in the second quarter.

Stafford finished 36-for-44 for 381 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Bucs again looked to respond, driving into Lions territory, but safety Glover Quin chased down Martin from behind and popped the ball loose. Cornerback D.J. Hayden came up with the fumble recovery, his second of the season.

The Lions twice blew chances to extend their lead before the break due to turnovers. Stafford was intercepted twice, forcing passes into coverage. The second, in the closing seconds of the second quarter, came when the Lions were in field-goal range.

The turnovers didn’t stop after the half. On the opening possession of the third quarter, Winston badly overthrew Howard, putting the ball directly into the arms of Diggs. It was the first interception of the defensive back's career.

And on the Bucs next possession, linebacker Jarrad Davis knocked the ball from Winston's grasp on a blitz, which Tahir Whitehead pounced on.

Taking advantage of that turnover, Jones hauled in a 17-yard, third-down pass that had been tipped by a defender. A roughing the passer call put the Lions into the red zone and Riddick burst through a hole between left tackle Taylor Decker and tight end Michael Roberts for an 18-yard score to push the advantage to 21-7 with 3:11 left in the third quarter.

But it was short-lived. The Bucs worked into the red zone by the end of the third quarter and Winston found Howard from a yard out to cut the Bucs’ deficit to seven.

After another holding penalty forced the Lions to punt, the Bucs tied it up. A 40-yard pass interference penalty against Hayden and a 16-yard Peyton Barber run put the Bucs at the shadow of the goal line where Winston connected with backup offensive tackle Leonard Wester, lined up as a tight end, with 8:10 remaining.

The two sides traded punts, before the Lions got the ball with 2:54 remaining and Stafford went to work. He completed all six of his throws on the drive for 53 yards, setting Prater up to knock home winner.

Prater is now 27-for-27 in his career on field goal attempts in the fourth quarter that would either tie it or give his team the lead.

The Bucs had one final shot, but defensive end Ziggy Ansah sacked Winston to end the game.

