Lions right tackle Rick Wagner was one of three starting offensive linemen to sit out practice Tuesday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions continue to battle injuries up front. The team was down three starting offensive linemen during Tuesday’s practice as Rick Wagner, T.J. Lang and Travis Swanson sat out.

Wagner missed last week’s game with an ankle injured he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens. Lang has been playing through a foot injury. And it was announced Swanson had reported concussion symptoms following the team’s victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

If Wagner remains out of the lineup, Corey Robinson will likely start at right tackle. And if Swanson can’t get cleared before Friday, the Lions will move Graham Glasgow to center and likely plug Joe Dahl in at left guard.

Dahl was activated off injured reserve last Saturday, before the Bucs game.

