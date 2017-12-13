Seahawks defensive tackle Rodney Coe, right, battles fullback Kyle Coleman during training camp in Renton, Wash. (Photo: Ted S. Warren,/Associated Press)

Allen Park – The Lions made a change along the defensive line Wednesday, claiming defensive tackle Rodney Coe off waivers from Seattle and parting ways with defensive end Kasim Edebali.

Undrafted out of Akron in 2016, Koe has already spent time on four rosters. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder was active just one game for the Seahawks this season, playing two snaps against the Jaguars last Sunday.

A high school running back and linebacker, Coe spent two years at a junior college and a year at Iowa State before finishing at Akron. As a senior in 2015, he started 11 games, recording 46 tackles, 8.5 for loss, and two sacks. He was named third-team All-MAC.

“Coe has the size and quickness that could be very appealing for a 1­gap oriented defense looking for a late-round prospect to groom,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Coe before the 2016 draft. “Coe's athleticism is undeniable, but he doesn't always translate it into a more consistent pass rush. Beyond that, his draft stock could be determined by how teams view his maturity and character.”

Edebali, claimed off waivers from Denver last month, appeared in four games with the Lions, averaging 12 defensive snaps. He didn’t record any tackles.

