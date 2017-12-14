The Lions got one of their three injured offensive linemen back at practice Thursday, when guard T.J. Lang returned to the field (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Lions got one of their three injured offensive linemen back at practice Thursday, when guard T.J. Lang returned to the field. Center Travis Swanson (concussion) and right tackle Rick Wagner (ankle) remained sidelined.

Also returning to action was cornerback Nevin Lawson, who missed two days with an illness. Wide receiver TJ Jones was also back after tending to a family emergency on Wednesday.

The Lions will announce game status designations Thursday afternoon.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/Justin_Rogers