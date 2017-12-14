CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and Justin Rogers look ahead to this weekend's game with the Bears. Detroit News

Lions receivers Golden Tate (right) and Marvin Jones Jr. (left) are among the five most underrated receivers in the NFL, according to Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Allen Park — Richard Sherman, widely considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, penned a piece for The Players’ Tribune highlighting five of the league’s most underrated receivers, and two Detroit Lions made the short list.

Sherman knows Golden Tate especially well, having been teammates in Seattle from 2011-13.

“He’s a handful at the line of scrimmage,” Sherman writes. “He’ll block you off the line and he’ll be physical at the touch point. He’s got great hands, and he’s a sneaky good jumper, too. He’s only 5-11, but he’ll go up and get a jump ball over a bigger corner with the best of ’em.

“But what makes Golden Tate so dangerous is that once he catches the ball, he’s as elusive as any receiver in the league. He breaks a ton of tackles, and he just knows how to make guys miss.”

The stats back up Sherman’s assessment. Tate is routinely among the league leaders in making tacklers miss and yards after catch. He’s currently pacing his position with 510 YAC, nearly 60 percent of his total production.

In addition to Tate, Sherman also noted the difficultly of covering Marvin Jones, focusing on the subtle pushes and pulls the Lions receiver utilizes to get separation late in routes.

“Those little nuances to his game are what make Marvin such a crafty receiver,” Sherman writes. “Throw in the fact that he’s deceptively fast, he’s a smooth route-runner and he has a great set of hands, and he’s always a tough matchup.”

Jones is in the midst of a career year this season. He’s caught 51 passes for 885 yards and a team-leading eight touchdowns. Additionally, he’s been a consistent deep threat, catching 13 passes thrown at least 20 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

