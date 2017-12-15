Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception and goes into the end zone for a touchdown against the Bears in Chicago earlier this year. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of Saturday’s Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears game:

Justin Rogers: The pesky Bears showed they might be something more, something better after thumping the hapless Bengals last week, but the Lions are backed into a corner, playing for their playoff lives, and that motivator is the difference. Lions, 23-17

James Hawkins: Nothing ever comes easy in divisional games and this should be no different. Detroit is playing for its playoff life while Chicago is simply playing for pride, and that incentive should make all the difference in another grind-it-out affair. Lions, 24-20

John Niyo: The Lions have won eight of the last nine in this series, but the last five games have been decided by four points or less. This one could fall into the same trap if the Lions aren't careful. The Bears are coming off one of their best games and looking to play spoiler. Detroit can play as poorly as it did a month ago and expect to win. Lions, 24-20

Bob Wojnowski: The Bears are only 4-9, but Jordan Howard’s running and rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky’s improvement make this another tricky home test. The Lions have just about given up trying to run the ball, forcing Matthew Stafford to be even more aggressive. The Lions’ battered offensive line somehow will provide enough protection, and Marvin Jones and Golden Tate will make the big plays to pull out another tight one. Lions, 27-20

