Lions' Darius Slay is looking at playing in his first Pro Bowl. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit – Darius Slay is on the verge of making his first Pro Bowl. The Lions cornerback finished fourth in the fan voting for his position and second among NFC options, behind only Minnesota’s Xavier Rhodes.

Fan voting makes up one-third of the process. The league’s coaches and players make up the other two-thirds. If any other Lions players are going to qualify for the league’s annual all-star game, they’re going to need to score well in those tallies.

Only three other Detroit players finished in the top-10 at their position on the fan ballots. Guard T.J. Lang was eighth among guards, Matt Prater was eighth among kickers and rookie Jamal Agnew finished fourth for return men.

The Pro Bowl rosters will be announced live on the NFL Network this Tuesday at 8 p.m.

jdrogers@detnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers