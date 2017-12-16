Lions 20, Bears 10
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions' Theo Riddick, T.J. Jones, Marvin Jones Jr.,
Lions' Theo Riddick, T.J. Jones, Marvin Jones Jr., Eric Ebron and Golden Tate celebrate Jones' touchdown with a 'Cancan' dance' in the second quarter of the 20-10 Detroit victory over the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 16, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. stretches out and steals away
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. stretches out and steals away a possible interception by Bears' Eddie Jackson for a long first down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris and Lamarr Houston in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears' roy Robertson-Harris in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass to
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass to tight end Eric Ebron in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears tight end Eric Ebron celebrates after a first
Bears tight end Eric Ebron celebrates after a first down completion on 3rd down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick looks for an opening
Lions running back Theo Riddick looks for an opening in the Bears defensive line in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions punter Sam Martin gets jostled by Bears' Roy
Lions punter Sam Martin gets jostled by Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris but no call is made in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. hangs onto a long first down
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. hangs onto a long first down reception in front of Bears' Eddie Jackson in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a reception intended for
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a reception intended for Bears' Kendall Wright in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in an over-the-shoulder
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in an over-the-shoulder reception along the sidelines but is called for an interference call, kicking down Bears' Kyle Fuller before the reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in an over-the-shoulder
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in an over-the-shoulder reception along the sidelines but is called for an interference call, kicking down Bears' Kyle Fuller before the reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is all smiles
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is all smiles after a long leaping reception to set up a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. takes the reception into the
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. takes the reception into the end zone for a touchdown past Bears' Eddie Jackson in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Theo Riddick, T.J. Jones, Marvin Jones Jr. and
Lions' Theo Riddick, T.J. Jones, Marvin Jones Jr. and Eric Ebron are all smiles after Jones' touchdown, and subsequent 'can-can' dance, in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Theo Riddick, T.J. Jones, Marvin Jones Jr.,
Lions' Theo Riddick, T.J. Jones, Marvin Jones Jr., Eric Ebron and Golden Tate celebrate Jones' touchdown with a 'can-can' dance' in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Glover Quin drags down Bears running back Tarik
Lions' Glover Quin drags down Bears running back Tarik Cohen in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of pressure and throws a long reception to Marvin Jones Jr. in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay stretches out but can't pull
Lions' Kenny Golladay stretches out but can't pull in a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. scrambles for
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. scrambles for yardage after a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Eric Ebron goes up and pulls down a
Lions tight end Eric Ebron goes up and pulls down a touchdown recepiton in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Eric Ebron and tight ends coach Al
Lions tight end Eric Ebron and tight ends coach Al Golden go over Ebron's touchdown reception on the sidelines in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Kendall Wright can't pull in a reception with
Bears' Kendall Wright can't pull in a reception with Lions' Nevin Lawson defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Kendall Wright can't pull in a reception with
Bears' Kendall Wright can't pull in a reception with Lions' Nevin Lawson defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
It was only two or three yards but it was still pretty
It was only two or three yards but it was still pretty cool as Bears' Tarik Cohen makes a one handed reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears' Akiem Hicks, with Detroit teammate Graham Glasgow trying to take some of the hit off Stafford, in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes Bears defender
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes Bears defender Kyle Fuller to slip, maybe with his eyes, leaving Tate to pick up a first down in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on the field after an
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on the field after an injury during the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LIons' Quandre Diggs intercepts a pass intended for
LIons' Quandre Diggs intercepts a pass intended for Bears' Dontrelle Inman in the end zone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Kendall Wright pulls in a reception with Lions'
Bears' Kendall Wright pulls in a reception with Lions' Darius Slay defending along the sidelines in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jamal Agnew likes what he sees after teammate
Lions' Jamal Agnew likes what he sees after teammate Quandre Diggs intercepts a pass in the end zone, intended for Bears' Dontrelle Inman in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis and A'Shawn Robinson pressure Bears
Lions' Jarrad Davis and A'Shawn Robinson pressure Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to throw incomplete in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky fumbles the ball
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky fumbles the ball on the snap but is able to recover in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Eddie Jackson drags down Lions' Tion Green in
Bears' Eddie Jackson drags down Lions' Tion Green in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
With the Bears in their redzone late in the fourth
With the Bears in their redzone late in the fourth quarter, Lions' Darius Slay intercepts a pass intended for Bears' Daniel Brown, much to the pleasure of Detroit head coach Jim Caldwell on the sidelines, turning the ball over to Detroit, who ran the clock and preserved 20-10 victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' rookie defensive back Eddie Jackson walks out
Bears' rookie defensive back Eddie Jackson walks out with Lions' defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, a fellow Alabama University football player, after Detroit beat Chicago 20-10.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tahir Whitehead hopefully will be smiling for
Lions' Tahir Whitehead hopefully will be smiling for real at the end of the day as Detroit takes on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 16, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for an over-the
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for an over-the shoulder reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions Vice President of Corporate Partnerships,
Detroit Lions Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Bill Hawker presents Detroit PAL CEO Tim Richey a ceremonial check for $750,000 grant to be used for the construction of the new headquarters and athletic facilities at ‘The Corner Ballparkon the former site of Tigers Stadium.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies his hands
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies his hands for a reception during warmups before Detroit Lions takes on the Chicago Bears.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tahir Whitehead stretches wearing a 'Jokers'
Lions' Tahir Whitehead stretches wearing a 'Jokers' face mask while warming up before the game against the Bears.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit – Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis let the Bears know this time around was going to be different.

    On Chicago’s first rushing attempt of the game, Davis blew up the hole and dropped Bears running back Jordan Howard for no gain.

    It was a punch in the mouth that ignited a stellar run-stuffing performance in Detroit’s dominating 20-10 victory Saturday at Ford Field.

    “I mean, every game you got to set the tone,” said Davis, who finished with six tackles. “You got to come out and you got to not so much to let them know, but to let yourself know and let your own defense know that you got to come out and really shut things down, especially in the run game.

    “If they would've got that started, we would've been guessing on what they're doing, when they're going to do it. That would've made our D-coordinator T.A. (Teryl Austin) job a lot harder. We just knew we needed to come out and shut the run down.”

    The Lions limited the Bears to 43 yards on the ground and 2.9 yards per carry, Chicago’s third-lowest rushing output of the season.

    More:Niyo: Lions' Slay gets picky at the right time

    It was a far cry from the teams’ first meeting in Week 11 when the Bears racked up 222 yards rushing and averaged 7.4 yards per carry, the bulk coming from Howard’s 125-yard outing.

    “Stopping the run, we took that as a challenge because last time they ran the ball all over our defense and that's something we couldn't live with,” defensive tackle Akeem Spence said. “That was eating at us.”

    In the rematch, it was the Lions who were feasting as they flew around the field and aggressively filled their run gaps. It resulted in Howard being held to 37 yards on 10 carries – with 16 of those yards coming on one carry — and forced the Bears to put the ball in rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s hands.

    The plan worked to perfection as Trubisky threw for 314 yards but had a season-high three interceptions and was unable to catch the defense off guard with any read option plays.

    “Being able to run and being able to stop the run is more of a pride thing,” Davis said. “If you let a team come out and run the ball then you let them control the game, you let them control things from a physicality standpoint. We're not a team that likes to get out-physicaled, so we knew we had to come out and really bring it to them.”

    More:Justin Rogers’ Lions grades: Stafford, secondary excel

    Davis added it helped seeing the same team a second time because he was able to pick up on some of Chicago’s tendencies from the first encounter, which played a vital role in him knowing where he needed to look and where he needed to be on every play.

    For a much-maligned unit that surrendered over 100 yards rushing each of the past five games, Saturday’s showing was a much-needed shot in the arm that can hopefully add some steam to the Lions’ playoff push with two weeks to go.

    “We definitely wanted to show we could stop the run against Chicago and we did that. But that's every week that we want to do that, it's not just one week,” Spence said. “We just got to keep playing lights out as a defense and not get comfortable because now we're at the time where we need to be playing good defense, team defense.

    “We got to take this to Cincinnati and keep it going."

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE