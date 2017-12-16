Offensive guard T.J. Lang is listed as active against the Bears Saturday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit – The Lions announced they would be down two starting offensive lineman earlier in the week, but at least it’s not three. Guard T.J. Lang, who had been listed as questionable with a foot injury, is active and will start against the Chicago Bears.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah (ankle), who was the other starter listed as questionable, is also active.

Inactive for the Lions are center Travis Swanson (concussion), right tackle Rick Wagner (ankle), wide receiver Bradley Marquez, guard Emmett Cleary, defensive tackle Rodney Coe and running backs Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington.

With the backfield fully healthy for the first time in three weeks, undrafted rookie Tion Green is sticking in the lineup over Washington and Zenner. In his first two games, Green rushed for 66 yards on 16 carries.

Returning to the lineup this week are running back Ameer Abdullah and return man Jamal Agnew. Abdullah missed two weeks with a neck injury, although there were reports he was out last week more for performance-related reasons than his health. He acknowledged earlier this week he felt he could have played last weekend against Tampa.

Agnew, the NFL’s leading punt returner, missed three games with a knee injury

