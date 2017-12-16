Lions 20, Bears 10
Lions' Theo Riddick, T.J. Jones, Marvin Jones Jr., Eric Ebron and Golden Tate celebrate Jones' touchdown with a 'Cancan' dance' in the second quarter of the 20-10 Detroit victory over the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 16, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. stretches out and steals away
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. stretches out and steals away a possible interception by Bears' Eddie Jackson for a long first down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris and Lamarr Houston in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass to
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass to tight end Eric Ebron in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears tight end Eric Ebron celebrates after a first
Bears tight end Eric Ebron celebrates after a first down completion on 3rd down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick looks for an opening
Lions running back Theo Riddick looks for an opening in the Bears defensive line in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions punter Sam Martin gets jostled by Bears' Roy
Lions punter Sam Martin gets jostled by Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris but no call is made in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. hangs onto a long first down
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. hangs onto a long first down reception in front of Bears' Eddie Jackson in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a reception intended for
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a reception intended for Bears' Kendall Wright in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in an over-the-shoulder
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in an over-the-shoulder reception along the sidelines but is called for an interference call, kicking down Bears' Kyle Fuller before the reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is all smiles
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is all smiles after a long leaping reception to set up a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. takes the reception into the
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. takes the reception into the end zone for a touchdown past Bears' Eddie Jackson in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Theo Riddick, T.J. Jones, Marvin Jones Jr. and
Lions' Theo Riddick, T.J. Jones, Marvin Jones Jr. and Eric Ebron are all smiles after Jones' touchdown, and subsequent 'can-can' dance, in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin drags down Bears running back Tarik
Lions' Glover Quin drags down Bears running back Tarik Cohen in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of pressure and throws a long reception to Marvin Jones Jr. in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay stretches out but can't pull
Lions' Kenny Golladay stretches out but can't pull in a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. scrambles for
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. scrambles for yardage after a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron goes up and pulls down a
Lions tight end Eric Ebron goes up and pulls down a touchdown recepiton in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron and tight ends coach Al
Lions tight end Eric Ebron and tight ends coach Al Golden go over Ebron's touchdown reception on the sidelines in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Kendall Wright can't pull in a reception with
Bears' Kendall Wright can't pull in a reception with Lions' Nevin Lawson defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
It was only two or three yards but it was still pretty
It was only two or three yards but it was still pretty cool as Bears' Tarik Cohen makes a one handed reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears' Akiem Hicks, with Detroit teammate Graham Glasgow trying to take some of the hit off Stafford, in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes Bears defender
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes Bears defender Kyle Fuller to slip, maybe with his eyes, leaving Tate to pick up a first down in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on the field after an
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on the field after an injury during the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
LIons' Quandre Diggs intercepts a pass intended for
LIons' Quandre Diggs intercepts a pass intended for Bears' Dontrelle Inman in the end zone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Kendall Wright pulls in a reception with Lions'
Bears' Kendall Wright pulls in a reception with Lions' Darius Slay defending along the sidelines in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jamal Agnew likes what he sees after teammate
Lions' Jamal Agnew likes what he sees after teammate Quandre Diggs intercepts a pass in the end zone, intended for Bears' Dontrelle Inman in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis and A'Shawn Robinson pressure Bears
Lions' Jarrad Davis and A'Shawn Robinson pressure Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to throw incomplete in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky fumbles the ball
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky fumbles the ball on the snap but is able to recover in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Eddie Jackson drags down Lions' Tion Green in
Bears' Eddie Jackson drags down Lions' Tion Green in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
With the Bears in their redzone late in the fourth
With the Bears in their redzone late in the fourth quarter, Lions' Darius Slay intercepts a pass intended for Bears' Daniel Brown, much to the pleasure of Detroit head coach Jim Caldwell on the sidelines, turning the ball over to Detroit, who ran the clock and preserved 20-10 victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' rookie defensive back Eddie Jackson walks out
Bears' rookie defensive back Eddie Jackson walks out with Lions' defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, a fellow Alabama University football player, after Detroit beat Chicago 20-10.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tahir Whitehead hopefully will be smiling for
Lions' Tahir Whitehead hopefully will be smiling for real at the end of the day as Detroit takes on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 16, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for an over-the
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for an over-the shoulder reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions Vice President of Corporate Partnerships,
Detroit Lions Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Bill Hawker presents Detroit PAL CEO Tim Richey a ceremonial check for $750,000 grant to be used for the construction of the new headquarters and athletic facilities at ‘The Corner Ballparkon the former site of Tigers Stadium.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies his hands
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies his hands for a reception during warmups before Detroit Lions takes on the Chicago Bears.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tahir Whitehead stretches wearing a 'Jokers'
Lions' Tahir Whitehead stretches wearing a 'Jokers' face mask while warming up before the game against the Bears.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit — The Detroit Lions did what they needed to do to keep their playoff pulse alive, methodically dominating the Chicago Bears, 20-10, at Ford Field on Saturday.

    The Lions (8-6) were the better team on both sides of the ball, doing a particularly impressive job shutting down the Bears (4-10) on the ground. The last time the teams meet, Chicago racked up 222 rushing yards, but were held to 43 in Saturday’s loss.

    Detroit got points on the game’s opening possession, driving 47 yards with the help of an unnecessary roughness penalty against the Bears, which set up a 48-yard Matt Prater field goal.

    After trading punts, Prater extended Detroit’s first-quarter advantage to six with a 31-yard make.

    BOX SCORE: Lions 20, Bears 10

    Behind some impressive running by rookie running Tion Green, the Lions worked their way into the red zone, but quarterback Matthew Stafford missed high on a throw to tight end Eric Ebron in the end zone, leading to Prater’s make.

    While the Bears continued to spin their wheels on offense, the Lions broke it open with a big-play connection between Stafford and Marvin Jones. Facing 3rd-and-18 after a holding call and blown-up screen pass, Stafford sliced through a pair of pass rushers and rolled out to his right, heaving a prayer to Jones.

    With the cornerback camped under the high-arcing throw, Jones got to the spot just as the ball arrived, jumped and outmuscled the defender for the ball for the 58-yard gain. Three plays later, on a designed rollout, Stafford found TJ Jones for a 3-yard touchdown, putting the Lions up 13-0.

    Stafford completed 25 of his 33 throws, to eight different receivers, for 237 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

    It appeared that would be the score heading into the half, but running back Theo Riddick fumbled a handoff at the end of the second quarter, allowing the Bears to kick a field goal before the break and cut the lead to 13-3.

    The Bears couldn’t capitalize on the momentum, quickly coughing the ball up early in the third quarter. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, rolling from the pocket, overthrew receiver Kendall Wright directly into the arms of cornerback Darius Slay, who managed to tap both feet in bounds for the interception.

    After running back Ameer Abdullah made a tackler miss on a short third-down pass to extend the ensuing drive, Stafford found Ebron for an 8-yard touchdown. The throw was high, but the tight end climbed the later to make the grab, making it 20-3 after the PAT.

    The Bears threatened to cut into the lead early in the fourth quarter, driving 59 yards down to the Lions 5-yard line, but on third-and-goal, Trubisky was intercepted by safety Quandre Diggs in the end zone.

    It was Diggs’ second interception in as many weeks.

    The Bears finally got into the end zone with 2:32 remaining, driving 92 yards in 13 plays. Trubisky found Benny Cunningham in the flat and the running back made a tackler miss to get into the end zone.

    With Chicago driving in the game’s closing seconds, Slay sealed the victory with his second interception of the game and league-leading seventh on the season.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

