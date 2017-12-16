LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Lions 20, Bears 10
Lions' Theo Riddick, T.J. Jones, Marvin Jones Jr.,
Lions' Theo Riddick, T.J. Jones, Marvin Jones Jr., Eric Ebron and Golden Tate celebrate Jones' touchdown with a 'Cancan' dance' in the second quarter of the 20-10 Detroit victory over the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 16, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. stretches out and steals away
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. stretches out and steals away a possible interception by Bears' Eddie Jackson for a long first down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris and Lamarr Houston in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears' roy Robertson-Harris in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass to
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass to tight end Eric Ebron in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears tight end Eric Ebron celebrates after a first
Bears tight end Eric Ebron celebrates after a first down completion on 3rd down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick looks for an opening
Lions running back Theo Riddick looks for an opening in the Bears defensive line in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions punter Sam Martin gets jostled by Bears' Roy
Lions punter Sam Martin gets jostled by Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris but no call is made in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. hangs onto a long first down
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. hangs onto a long first down reception in front of Bears' Eddie Jackson in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a reception intended for
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a reception intended for Bears' Kendall Wright in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in an over-the-shoulder
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in an over-the-shoulder reception along the sidelines but is called for an interference call, kicking down Bears' Kyle Fuller before the reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is all smiles
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is all smiles after a long leaping reception to set up a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. takes the reception into the
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. takes the reception into the end zone for a touchdown past Bears' Eddie Jackson in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Theo Riddick, T.J. Jones, Marvin Jones Jr. and
Lions' Theo Riddick, T.J. Jones, Marvin Jones Jr. and Eric Ebron are all smiles after Jones' touchdown, and subsequent 'can-can' dance, in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Theo Riddick, T.J. Jones, Marvin Jones Jr.,
Lions' Theo Riddick, T.J. Jones, Marvin Jones Jr., Eric Ebron and Golden Tate celebrate Jones' touchdown with a 'can-can' dance' in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin drags down Bears running back Tarik
Lions' Glover Quin drags down Bears running back Tarik Cohen in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of pressure and throws a long reception to Marvin Jones Jr. in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay stretches out but can't pull
Lions' Kenny Golladay stretches out but can't pull in a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. scrambles for
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. scrambles for yardage after a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron goes up and pulls down a
Lions tight end Eric Ebron goes up and pulls down a touchdown recepiton in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron and tight ends coach Al
Lions tight end Eric Ebron and tight ends coach Al Golden go over Ebron's touchdown reception on the sidelines in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Kendall Wright can't pull in a reception with
Bears' Kendall Wright can't pull in a reception with Lions' Nevin Lawson defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
It was only two or three yards but it was still pretty
It was only two or three yards but it was still pretty cool as Bears' Tarik Cohen makes a one handed reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Bears' Akiem Hicks, with Detroit teammate Graham Glasgow trying to take some of the hit off Stafford, in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes Bears defender
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes Bears defender Kyle Fuller to slip, maybe with his eyes, leaving Tate to pick up a first down in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on the field after an
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on the field after an injury during the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
LIons' Quandre Diggs intercepts a pass intended for
LIons' Quandre Diggs intercepts a pass intended for Bears' Dontrelle Inman in the end zone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Kendall Wright pulls in a reception with Lions'
Bears' Kendall Wright pulls in a reception with Lions' Darius Slay defending along the sidelines in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jamal Agnew likes what he sees after teammate
Lions' Jamal Agnew likes what he sees after teammate Quandre Diggs intercepts a pass in the end zone, intended for Bears' Dontrelle Inman in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis and A'Shawn Robinson pressure Bears
Lions' Jarrad Davis and A'Shawn Robinson pressure Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to throw incomplete in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky fumbles the ball
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky fumbles the ball on the snap but is able to recover in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' Eddie Jackson drags down Lions' Tion Green in
Bears' Eddie Jackson drags down Lions' Tion Green in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
With the Bears in their redzone late in the fourth
With the Bears in their redzone late in the fourth quarter, Lions' Darius Slay intercepts a pass intended for Bears' Daniel Brown, much to the pleasure of Detroit head coach Jim Caldwell on the sidelines, turning the ball over to Detroit, who ran the clock and preserved 20-10 victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bears' rookie defensive back Eddie Jackson walks out
Bears' rookie defensive back Eddie Jackson walks out with Lions' defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, a fellow Alabama University football player, after Detroit beat Chicago 20-10.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tahir Whitehead hopefully will be smiling for
Lions' Tahir Whitehead hopefully will be smiling for real at the end of the day as Detroit takes on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 16, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for an over-the
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for an over-the shoulder reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions Vice President of Corporate Partnerships,
Detroit Lions Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Bill Hawker presents Detroit PAL CEO Tim Richey a ceremonial check for $750,000 grant to be used for the construction of the new headquarters and athletic facilities at ‘The Corner Ballparkon the former site of Tigers Stadium.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies his hands
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies his hands for a reception during warmups before Detroit Lions takes on the Chicago Bears.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tahir Whitehead stretches wearing a 'Jokers'
Lions' Tahir Whitehead stretches wearing a 'Jokers' face mask while warming up before the game against the Bears.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit – The Lions lost three players to injury in Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Bears, including another blow to the team’s offensive line.

    Guard T.J. Lang, who has been battling a foot injury the past three weeks, had to leave the game early in the second quarter because of the issue, leaving the Lions to rely on three backups the rest of the way. Right tackle Rick Wagner (ankle) and center Travis Swanson (concussion) had been ruled out before the game.

    The patchwork group — which included Joe Dahl and Don Barclay at the guard spots — did their best given the circumstances, but still gave up three sacks after Lang left the game.

    More:Justin Rogers’ Lions grades: Stafford, secondary excel

    “I think everybody kind of picks on them once in a while,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “I’m going to just tell you something. It is not easy to do what they do. They come in, they don’t blink, they line up, they play wherever we ask them to play, they get the job done and well enough for us to get a victory. I commend those guys. They work at it. They’re quiet men that just focus on the task.”

    In addition to the troubles up front, running back Theo Riddick and wide receiver TJ Jones suffered injuries that ended their nights.

    Riddick left after the team’s first possession of the second half with a wrist injury, which raises additional concerns after he missed the final month of the 2016 season with the same injury and had offseason surgery on both wrists.

    “I mean, obviously he had some issues, surgery, on those things, so something may have popped up,” Caldwell said. “Not certain of the extent of it as of yet, but we’ll take a look at it and see.”

    Jones, who caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter, suffered a shoulder injury covering a punt in the fourth quarter.

    jdrogers@detnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

