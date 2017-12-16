Lions running back Theo Riddick left on the first possession in the second half with a wrist injury. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit – The Lions lost three players to injury in Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Bears, including another blow to the team’s offensive line.

Guard T.J. Lang, who has been battling a foot injury the past three weeks, had to leave the game early in the second quarter because of the issue, leaving the Lions to rely on three backups the rest of the way. Right tackle Rick Wagner (ankle) and center Travis Swanson (concussion) had been ruled out before the game.

The patchwork group — which included Joe Dahl and Don Barclay at the guard spots — did their best given the circumstances, but still gave up three sacks after Lang left the game.

“I think everybody kind of picks on them once in a while,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “I’m going to just tell you something. It is not easy to do what they do. They come in, they don’t blink, they line up, they play wherever we ask them to play, they get the job done and well enough for us to get a victory. I commend those guys. They work at it. They’re quiet men that just focus on the task.”

In addition to the troubles up front, running back Theo Riddick and wide receiver TJ Jones suffered injuries that ended their nights.

Riddick left after the team’s first possession of the second half with a wrist injury, which raises additional concerns after he missed the final month of the 2016 season with the same injury and had offseason surgery on both wrists.

“I mean, obviously he had some issues, surgery, on those things, so something may have popped up,” Caldwell said. “Not certain of the extent of it as of yet, but we’ll take a look at it and see.”

Jones, who caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter, suffered a shoulder injury covering a punt in the fourth quarter.

