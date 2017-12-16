Lions Marvin Jones Jr. and Theo Riddick prepare for the Bears at Ford Field. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Lions stalled in the red zone, settling for a 32-yard Matt Prater field goal that gives the Lions a 6-0 lead with 14:56 remaining in the second quarter.

Tion Green showed off some moves in picking up seven yards on the first play of a drive that started at the Detroit 38. Stafford hit Kenny Golladay for a 13-yard gain on second down to get the Lions into Bears territory. After Green went for four yards on first down, Stafford fired incomplete on second down. On third down, Golladay drew a pass interference flag on Kyle Fuller. Green went to work on the next two plays, totaling 11 yards for another first down. Ameer Abdullah reel in a completion for 10 yards down to the 13. The Lions drive stalled from there.

Slay being evaluated for concussion

During the Lions second drive of the game, Darius Slay headed back to the locker room and being evaluated for a concussion.

The drive: TJ Jones reeled in a 12-yard completion out to midfield on the first play of the drive. After a short run by Theo Riddick got the Lions into Chicago territory, a holding penalty on the Lions put the offense behind the chains. On 2nd-and-16, Stafford was dropped for a six-yard loss. The Lions cut their losses on third down when they handed off to Riddick and punted the ball back to Chicago.

With 7:22 remaining in the first quarter, the Lions still lead 3-0.

Diggs' big hit forces Bears punt

Mitch Trubisky hit Jordan Howard for a 10-yard gain on the opening play of the drive. After a short completion to Josh Bellamy on the next play, Howard was stuffed at the line of scrimmage on second down. On third down, Quandre Diggs delivered a big blow to Kendall Wright, who had settled down at the line to gain but was unable to hang on after taking the big hit.

With 9:45 remaining in the first quarter, it's 3-0 in favor of the Lions and their awful, awful gray uniforms.

Prater gets the Lions on the board

Matt Prater hit from 48 yards out on the opening drive of the game to give the Lions an early 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Lions got a break on the first play of the game when the Bears were called for an unsportsmanlike penalty that gave Matt Stafford and Co. 15 yards to get the ball out near the 40. The Lions didn't get much traction on first and second down, but Stafford found Eric Ebron on a crossing route for a first down in Chicago territory. On third-and-short, Stafford had his pass knocked down at the line of scrimmage.



Bears at Lions

Kickoff: 4:30, Ford Field

TV/radio: NFL/760 AM

Records: Bears 4-9, Lions 7-6

Line: Lions by 5

MORE COVERAGE

Lions receivers bank on their ‘go-to moves’

Lions vs. Bears preview: Detroit out to keep hope alive

Detroit News predictions: Bears at Lions

Wojo: Detroit teams’ woes testing fan faith

Lions mailbag: Sizing up Quinn's draft classes