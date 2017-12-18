TJ Jones (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – Lions coach Jim Caldwell declined to offer any updates on the players who were unable to finish Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bears, but struck an ominous tone with his response when asking if there were any long-term concerns with Theo Riddick, TJ Jones or T.J. Lang.

“You’ll have to check the report to get a sense of it, but there may be one or two, here or there,” Caldwell said.

More:Wojo: Stafford keeps firing, Lions' hopes keep breathing

Riddick was removed from the lineup in the third quarter with a wrist injury, the same body part that cost him the final five games last season and required offseason surgery. Jones hurt his shoulder on punt coverage in the fourth quarter. Lang has been dealing with a foot injury for nearly a month and was forced to the sideline in the first half of the victory.

The Lions aren’t required to release any information on injuries until Wednesday afternoon.