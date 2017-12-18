The Lions' Darius Slay would like to add first-team All-Pro to his resume, as well as receive an invitation to the Pro Bowl game. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)



Allen Park — When the NFL’s Pro Bowl roster is announced Tuesday night, Darius Slay is more than confident he’s going to hear his name called for the first time.

“It should be a given,” Slay said. “Should be no question about that. Everybody loves Big Play Slay. I’m just waiting for the phone call.”

Should Slay make the Pro Bowl, he’ll be due a $550,000 bonus for meeting two of the three escalators in his contract. Those include: Five interceptions, a Pro Bowl selection and playing 80 percent of the Lions’ defensive snaps.

In his fifth season in the league, Slay leads the NFL in interceptions with seven after picking off Mitch Trubisky twice this past week. He’s also fifth in coverage when it comes to quarterback rating against, according to Pro Football Focus.

For Slay, it’s not all about the Pro Bowl. He wants to be a first-team All-Pro selection, something he says should also be coming his way.

“I should definitely be first-team All-Pro,” he said. “Automatic. At this point in my career, it’ll mean a lot. I did all that stuff to help me prepare for this type of moment.”

Slay believes teammates Matthew Stafford, Glover Quin and Jamal Agnew should be joining him in Orlando, Fla., for the Pro Bowl.

He also had ideas about what other NFC cornerbacks should also be on the roster.

“I got (Marshon Lattimore), Damarious Randall and Xavier Rhodes.”

But of course, with it being 2017, Slay couldn’t stop short of mentioning his Twitter account when it came to potentially becoming a Pro Bowler.

“I already knew what time it was,” he said. “I’m ready to put it in one of my bios on social media.”