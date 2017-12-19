Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The script hasn’t changed for the Detroit Lions, the team still needs to win its final two games to have a shot at extending the season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to provide an assist on Monday night when they missed a game-tying field goal on the game’s final play, falling to leader in the clubhouse for the NFC’s final wild card spot, the Atlanta Falcons.

Things are looking bleak for the Lions, but there are still a few ways they team can earn a postseason berth.

Assuming the Lions win out, here are the scenarios where the team sneaks into the playoffs.

SCENARIO 1

Atlanta loses its final two games, at New Orleans and home against Carolina. And there’s a realistic possibility of this happening with the two 10-4 opponents in the mix for the NFC South crown.

The Lions could end up tied with the Seahawks, Rams or Cowboys for the final spot, but would hold tie-breakers over all three. If the Rams lose their next two, the Lions would finish with a better conference record, the second tie-breaker after head-to-head.

More: Lions' rookie crop paying early dividends

Detroit would have the same conference record as Seattle and Dallas. Moving to the next tie-breaker, common games, Detroit holds the advantage over both, having gone 4-1 in those games, compared to 3-2 for the other two teams.

There’s no conceivable way for Detroit to jump Atlanta, which also holds head-to-head tie-breakers with Dallas and Seattle, and potentially New Orleans. Atlanta also holds a two-game lead in conference record.

SCENARIO 2

The remaining ways the Lions get in are all multi-team, tie-breaking scenarios. First, with the Panthers and Seahawks / Cowboys. The Panthers would have to lose their final two games in this scenario (vs. Bucs, at Falcons) and would be eliminated in the tie-breaker because of a worse conference record.

It would then go to common games, where the Lions beat the Seahawks and Cowboys as explained above.

SCENARIO 3

The other NFC South possibility is the Saints lose out (vs. Atlanta, at Tampa) with the Cowboys / Seahawks winning out. Losing out would give the Saints five conference loses, eliminating them from contention.

Again, it goes to common games, where the Lions win out.

SCENARIO 4

Any four- or five-team tie between Carolina / Seattle / Dallas / New Orleans / Los Angeles / Detroit finishing 10-6 would result in Detroit making the playoffs.

REMAINING GAMES

Philadelphia Eagles (12-2): vs. Raiders (6-8), vs. Cowboys (8-6)

Minnesota Vikings (11-3): at Packers (7-7), vs. Bears (4-10)

Los Angeles Rams (10-4): at Titans (8-6), vs. 49ers (4-10)

New Orleans Saints (10-4): vs. Falcons (8-5), at Buccaneers (4-10)

Carolina Panthers (10-4): vs. Buccaneers (4-10), at Falcons (9-5)

Atlanta Falcons (9-5): at Saints (10-4), vs. Panthers (10-4)

Detroit Lions (8-6): at Bengals (5-9), vs. Packers (7-7)

Seattle Seahawks (8-6): at Cowboys (8-6), vs. Cardinals (6-8)

Dallas Cowboys (8-6): vs. Seahawks (8-6), at Eagles (12-2)