Lions' Darius Slay will play in his first Pro Bowl. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Lions will be represented by cornerback Darius Slay in the 2018 Pro Bowl. He was the team’s lone player selected for the annual all-star game, which takes place Jan. 28 in Orlando, Fla.

Slay, who leads the NFL with seven interceptions, will be a reserve for the NFC squad. Minnesota’s Xavier Rhodes and Arizona’s Patrick Peterson have been named the conference’s starting cornerbacks.

Several Lions players have been named alternates at their positions, including quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford, a second alternate, is having the most efficient season of his nine-year career, completing 66.3 percent of his passes with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Carson Wentz, voted in as a starter, can already be ruled out, so if Drew Brees, Russell Wilson or first alternate Jared Goff pull out, Stafford could make his second Pro Bowl appearance. He won the game’s MVP award in 2014.

In addition to Stafford, return man Jamal Agnew is a first alternate, guard T.J. Lang a third alternate, and wide receiver Marvin Jones and safety Glover Quin are fourth alternates.

This will be Slay’s first Pro Bowl appearance. The selection guarantees him a $550,000 salary escalator in 2017.

