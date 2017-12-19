In 14 games, Lions receiver TJ Jones caught 30 passes for 399 yards and a touchdown. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have placed wide receiver TJ Jones on injured reserve.

Jones, who was having the best year of his young career, suffered a shoulder injury while attempting to make a tackle covering a punt in the fourth quarter of the team’s 20-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

After bulking up in the offseason, Jones earned a bigger role in Detroit’s offense. In 14 games, he caught 30 passes for 399 yards. His lone touchdown came in Saturday’s victory.

To fill the roster spot, the Lions promoted Andy Jones off the team’s practice squad.

2017 DETROIT LIONS SCHEDULE

Undrafted out of Jacksonville in 2016, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound receiver spent his rookie season on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad. Before signing with Detroit in late September, he appeared in one game for the Houston Texans.

As a college senior, he recorded 60 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

In addition to the wide receiver swap, the Lions also re-signed cornerback Adairius Barnes to the team’s practice squad.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/Justin_Rogers