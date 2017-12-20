John Niyo and Justin Rogers talk about the Lions-Bengals' game in Cincinnati on Sunday. Detroit News
John Niyo and Justin Rogers break down the Lions-Bengals' game in Cincinnati on Sunday.
Detroit is still in the playoff race with a 14 percent chance of making the playoffs.
Here are highlights from this week's edition of Lions Lowdown.
► 1:10: Bengals coach Marvin Lewis on the way out
► 2:40: Lions defense vs. Bengals offense
► 4:50: Odds of making the playoffs
► 6:40: Lions offense vs. Bengals defense
► 8:10: Jim Caldwell's future
► 10:00: Lions injuries
► 11:10: Predictions
