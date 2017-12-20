Lions right tackle Rick Wagner, right, practiced Wednesday for the first time since injuring his ankle in the team’s Week 13 loss to the Ravens. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions got one starting offensive lineman back on the practice field, but remained without two others on Wednesday.

Right tackle Rick Wagner practiced for the first time since injuring his ankle in the team’s Week 13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The prized free-agent addition had arguably been Detroit’s most consistent lineman prior to suffering the injury.

While Wagner returned, guard T.J. Lang and center Travis Swanson remained sidelined. Lang continues to battle a foot injury that’s hampered him the past month, while Swanson is still in concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms following the game in Tampa a little more than a week ago.

Running back Theo Riddick, who left Saturday’s win over the Bears in the third quarter with a wrist injury, was practicing in the portion open to the media.

