Lions safety Glover Quin (27) has three interceptions and three forced fumbles this season. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — Glover Quin isn’t a braggart, but the Detroit Lions safety is tired of being overlooked for the Pro Bowl.

In the midst of one of the finest seasons of his career, Quin wasn’t named to the roster and he wasn’t particularly close to making it. After finishing outside the top 10 in the fan vote, he was named a fourth alternate when the rosters were announced Tuesday night.

“I told you guys this a couple years ago, if don’t lead the league in interceptions, I don’t make the Pro Bowl,” Quin said. “It really doesn’t matter how good I played. I (forced) more turnovers than any safety in the NFC. I don’t know if I even gave up a touchdown this year. I don’t know. It is what it is, man.”

Quin led the NFL in interceptions in 2014, the one year he was named to the Pro Bowl.

Pro Football Focus ranks Quin as the fourth-best safety in the NFL this season, ahead of Earl Thomas, Landon Collins and Malcom Jenkins, the NFC’s three representatives. And while Quin respects each of those players, he feels he’s had the best season of the bunch.

But what irks Quin the most is the selection process. He doesn’t believe every player should be on the ballot.

“I feel the only way you can eliminate that is everybody shouldn’t be on the ballot,” Quin said. “There’s no reason why you should be on the ballot if you didn’t have a Pro Bowl-worthy season. You shouldn’t be eligible.

“Kam Chancellor played nine games,” Quin said. “Seriously? You’re an alternate? I’m not being a hater, I’m just saying, you played nine games. Kam Chancellor will probably say, ‘I didn’t have a Pro Bowl year.’ ”

As you might imagine, Quin has a suggestion on how to revamp the process.

After 12 games, Quin would like to see a committee of former players, coaches and scouts nominate a handful of players at each position. He even suggested an NFL Network special where the ballots are announced. From there, the fans, players and coaches would have two weeks to vote.

“Everybody isn’t a Grammy nominee,” Quin said. “I’m just being real. It’s an honor. You don’t get to get voted for best song when you’re not nominated. If you get nominated, now you have an opportunity to win a Grammy.”

Cornerback Darius Slay was the only Lions player selected to the Pro Bowl this season.

