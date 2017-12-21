CLOSE John Niyo and Justin Rogers talk about the Lions-Bengals game in Cincinnati on Sunday. Detroit News

Lions center Travis Swanson remained in concussion protocol on Thursday, his fifth consecutive missed practice. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — It’s looking more and more unlikely Travis Swanson will be able to return to the lineup Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Detroit Lions center remained in concussion protocol on Thursday, his fifth consecutive missed practice.

Swanson was in attendance during the session, standing on the sideline. A concussion ended his season last year, costing him the final four games of the regular season as well as the team’s wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

More:Pistol appears to get Lions' run game moving

In addition to Swanson, guard T.J. Lang (foot) also remained out. Lang has been battling the injury for a month, but has started each of the past five games prior to being removed from the lineup during the second quarter in last week’s victory over the Chicago Bears.

A third starting offensive lineman, right tackle Rick Wagner, remains a limited practice participant with an ankle injury.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/Justin_Rogers