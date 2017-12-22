CLOSE John Niyo and Justin Rogers talk about the Lions-Bengals game in Cincinnati on Sunday. Detroit News

The Lions are 5-point favorites against the Bengals on Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Sunday’s Lions at Bengals game.

Justin Rogers: The Lions are playing for something while the Bengals appear to be going through the motions down the stretch. It should be a blowout, but that's not really the Lions' M.O. Lions, 23-16

James Hawkins: It seems fitting that the Lions’ playoff hopes will come down to a Week 17 clash with the Packers. With the Bengals being blasted the past two weeks, the Lions should handle business and move a step closer toward a do-or-die regular-season finale. Lions, 27-14

John Niyo: It's not just the Marvin Lewis situation. Or the last two losses to the Bears and Vikings by a combined score of 67-14. It's also the injury report, where the Bengals just lost both their starting offensive tackles. The Lions might be limping, but this Cincy team is seriously lame. Lions, 24-13

Bob Wojnowski: The Lions have no excuses here. The Bengals are battered by injury and appear to be bailing on coach Marvin Lewis. Quarterback Andy Dalton has been staggering and Cincinnati’s running game is second-worst in the league, behind only the Lions. Nothing is a gimme in this league, but with their playoff hopes still alive and Matthew Stafford still on target, the Lions will take care of business. Lions, 27-16

