CLOSE John Niyo and Justin Rogers talk about the Lions-Bengals game in Cincinnati on Sunday. Detroit News

Lions center Travis Swanson (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – Travis Swanson returned to practice on Friday after missing more than a week with a concussion, but he hasn’t been cleared to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He’s been ruled out for the matchup.

This is Swanson's second known concussion in as many seasons. In both instances, he didn't report symptoms until after finishing a game where he played every offensive snap. In 2016, he missed the final four regular-season games, as well as the team's playoff loss in Seattle.

Guard T.J. Lang (foot) remained out of action on Friday and is doubtful to play against the Bengals. He continues to battle an injury that’s hampered him all month. He had started the past five games, but was forced to leave last weekend’s game in the second quarter.

Additionally, the Lions listed right tackle Rick Wagner (ankle) and backup offensive tackle Brian Mihalik (illness) as questionable for the game.

Wagner has missed the past two weeks, and even if he plays, the Lions will likely start their 10th different offensive line combination on Sunday. It’s expected Graham Glasgow will move to center, Joe Dahl will fill in at left guard and either Don Barclay or Corey Robinson will start at right spot.

jdrogers@detnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers

More:Graham, Ryan Glasgow eager for sibling showdown

More:Pistol appears to get Lions' run game moving