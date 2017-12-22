CLOSE John Niyo and Justin Rogers talk about the Lions-Bengals game in Cincinnati on Sunday. Detroit News

Lions running back Theo Riddick has shown no limitations in practice this week despite leaving last Saturday's game against the Bears with what appeared to be a wrist injury. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — After an injury scare last Saturday, the Lions were able to breathe a sigh of relief when running back Theo Riddick showed no limitations during the week of practice.

Riddick was removed from last weekend’s game against Chicago with a wrist injury. The particular issue raised additional concerns since he suffered season-ending injuries to both wrists last season and required offseason surgery to correct the issue.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell downplayed any long-term concern.

More:‘He’s not breathing’: Ex-Lion Reggie Brown recalls fateful day

“I think you have to look at it this way, he can play, and he’s done a great job playing with it in terms of long-term diagnosis and all those things,” Caldwell said. “Doctors deal with those issues, but he’s been functioning well.”

In recent weeks, Riddick has emerged as the lead back in the Lions’ rotation. He’s averaging just 3.6 yards per carry this season, but has been far more effective since the team’s bye. In the past eight games, he’s churned out 4.1 yards per carry while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Riddick also continues to be a key contributor in the passing game, hauling in 48 passes this season.

“I’d say we don’t have anybody that does it the way he does it,” Caldwell said. “I do think that everybody has their own strengths, and some can still get the job accomplished similarly, but he’s an unusual guy.”

jdrogers@detnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers