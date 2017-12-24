Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a play intended for Bengals' A.J. Green in the first quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Cincinnati — Missed tackles. Costly penalties. Poor execution.

It was a microcosm of what plagued the Lions this season and all of it was on display Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

And in the end, it proved to be their downfall in a crushing 26-17 loss to the Bengals

that dashed Detroit’s dream of reaching the playoffs.

“We came in and we knew what we had to do,” tight end Michael Roberts said. “We're a fighting team. Things just didn't go our way. We had a compound of penalties in the fourth quarter that really set us back. Those penalties and doing what we did, we just didn't do enough to win.

"Every game that we lost, honestly, we beat ourselves. I don't feel like too many will beat the Detroit Lions besides us. It's just hard especially when you realize that and you're trying to fix it."

But the fixes never came and were the most glaring in the fourth quarter during do-or-die time when the Lions’ season was on the line.

After the Lions reclaimed a 17-16 edge with 9:54 remaining, they gave away two first downs on the ensuing drive that helped lead to a 51-yard field goal by Cincinnati’s Randy Bullock.

The Lions had a chance to get a stop on a third-and-12 and get the ball back, but safety Quandre Diggs was called for a backbreaking defensive holding penalty that gave the Bengals a first down.

Two plays later, cornerback Darius Slay was called for a defensive pass interference while covering receiver A.J. Green that gave the Bengals nine free yards, which moved them into Lions’ territory and helped set up Bullock’s kick.

But it only continued to snowball from there. On Cincinnati’s final drive, the Bengals faced a third-and-6 at Detroit’s 12. In desperate need to keep it a one-possession game, the Lions failed to corral Bengals running back Gio Bernard as he got around the edge and scored on a 12-yard run to essentially put the game out of reach with 1:48 left.

"We ain't stop them when we need to,” Slay said. “They made bigger plays when they needed. We'll probably do good on first, second down. Then on third-and-6, they made a play and that's not what we needed to do. It needed to be the opposite and on certain plays that would happen."

But it wasn’t just the defense. After the Bengals took a 19-17 lead with 4:47 remaining, the Lions’ offense had a chance to answer and completely flopped with the season hanging in the balance.

After Golden Tate was tackled for a 3-yard loss on first down, guard Don Barclay was called for offensive holding and a false start to set up a third-and-28 situation at their own 7 that they couldn’t convert.

It all led to a 33-yard punt by Sam Martin that gave the Bengals a short field and eventually led to Bernard’s final devastating blow.

"It just wasn't good execution. That's just what it is,” receiver Marvin Jones said. “There was definitely a lot of times when we could've got out with some points and didn't. It just is what it is.

“We don't want it to be like that. It happened. They made more plays then we did. They controlled the game and we didn't do a good job of doing that."

