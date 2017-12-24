Bengals 26, Lions 17
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked for the
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked for the second straight time, this time by Bengals' Carl Lawson to end Detroit's final offensive drive, with Cincinnati taking a knee and running out the clock during a game at at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 24, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford scrambles in the end zone with
Lions' Matthew Stafford scrambles in the end zone with Joe Dahl defending against Bengals' Geno Atkins in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate can't hang onto a third-down reception
Lions' Golden Tate can't hang onto a third-down reception with Bengals Josh Shaw and Dre Kirkpatrick defending late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford leaves the field
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford leaves the field after Golden Tate lost a third-down conversion reception late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A herd of Santa Lion fans are stunned as Detroit falls
A herd of Santa Lion fans are stunned as Detroit falls to the Cincinnati Bengals, in a game the Lions needed to stay in the playoff hunt, 26-17 at Paul Brown Stadium.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the sidelines
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bengals' Giovani Bernard breaks around the corner and
Bengals' Giovani Bernard breaks around the corner and heads to the end zone for a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, sealing the victory for Cincinnati.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson and the defense sit on the
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson and the defense sit on the bench after a late running touchdown by the Bengals put Detroit down two scores near the end of the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell leaves the field after
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell leaves the field after the 26-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton hands off the ball
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton hands off the ball to half back Giovani Berndard in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin can't get to Bengals running
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin can't get to Bengals running back Giovani Bernard with teammate Trey Hopkins defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick looks for running room
Lions running back Theo Riddick looks for running room in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay runs for extra yardage after
Lions' Kenny Golladay runs for extra yardage after a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on the sidelines in the
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on the sidelines in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a touchdown reception
Lions' Kenny Golladay can't pull in a touchdown reception with Bengals' Williams Jackson defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Sparsely populated stands for the Bengals-Lions game
Sparsely populated stands for the Bengals-Lions game in Cincinnati.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah makes a touchdown reception over
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah makes a touchdown reception over Lions' Glover Quin in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick breaks up a reception by Lions'
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick breaks up a reception by Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. but is called for an interference penalty in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. can't hang onto a reception
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. can't hang onto a reception with Bengals' William Jackson defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lion kicker Matt Prater walks off the field with teammate
Lion kicker Matt Prater walks off the field with teammate Michael Roberts tapping him on the helmet after a missed field goal in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Quandre Diggs breaks up a reception by Bengals'
Lions' Quandre Diggs breaks up a reception by Bengals' Brandon LaFell in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson is taken right off the
Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson is taken right off the field after a hit in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tahir Whitehead can't bring down Bengals' Giovani
Lions' Tahir Whitehead can't bring down Bengals' Giovani Bernard in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Tion Green gains yardage in the
Lions running back Tion Green gains yardage in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron rumbles upfield after a
Lions tight end Eric Ebron rumbles upfield after a reception for a first down in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Tion Green goes into the end zone
Lions running back Tion Green goes into the end zone with Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem defending for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bengals' Alex Erickson loses the ball on a kick return,
Bengals' Alex Erickson loses the ball on a kick return, but Detroit can't recover the bouncing fumble late in the fourth quarter. quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bengals Alex Erickson loses the ball on a kick return
Bengals Alex Erickson loses the ball on a kick return but Detroit can't recover the the bouncing fumble late in the fourth quarter. Eventually Bengals' Ryan Glasgow, brother of Detroit center Graham Glasgow, left, recovered the ball for Cincinnati.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bengals' Brandon LaFell can't pull in a reception with
Bengals' Brandon LaFell can't pull in a reception with Lions' D.J. Hayden defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bengals A.J. Green can't pull in a reception with Lions'
Bengals A.J. Green can't pull in a reception with Lions' Darius Slay knocking the ball away in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Ezekiel Ansah leaves the field after the 26-17
Lions Ezekiel Ansah leaves the field after the 26-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron brings in an over-the-shoulder
Lions tight end Eric Ebron brings in an over-the-shoulder catch in front of Bengals' Jordan Evans and takes it into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter during a game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 24, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a play intended for Bengals'
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a play intended for Bengals' A.J. Green in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws over pressure
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws over pressure from Bengals' Carlos Dunlap in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bengals' Brian Hill breaks up a pass intended for Lions'
Bengals' Brian Hill breaks up a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford scrambles under pressure in
Lions' Matthew Stafford scrambles under pressure in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick looks for running room
Lions running back Theo Riddick looks for running room but finds nothing in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah brings down Bengals quarterback
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah brings down Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton for a sack in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Ezekiel Ansah and Akeem Spence pose after Ansah
Lions Ezekiel Ansah and Akeem Spence pose after Ansah sacked Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron brings in an over-the-shoulder
Lions tight end Eric Ebron brings in an over-the-shoulder
Lions tight end Eric Ebron brings in an over-the-shoulder
Bengals' A.J. Green goes up for a reception over Lions'
Bengals' A.J. Green goes up for a reception over Lions' Darius Slay in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs brings down a interception,
Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs brings down a interception, intended for Bengals' Josh Malone, in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs is all smiles after
Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs is all smiles after an interception, intended for Bengals' Josh Malone, in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ezekiel Ansah and the Detroit Lions arrive at Paul
Ezekiel Ansah and the Detroit Lions arrive at Paul Brown Stadium for a Christmas Eve game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 24, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Players from the Detroit Lions and Bengals warm up
Players from the Detroit Lions and Bengals warm up on the field as temperatures hang near freezing in Cincinnati.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field early
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field early Sunday morning in Cincinnati.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Glover Quin arrives at Paul Brown Stadium early Sunday
Glover Quin arrives at Paul Brown Stadium early Sunday morning.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Eric Ebron greets Ezekiel Ansah as the players
Lions Eric Ebron greets Ezekiel Ansah as the players make their way onto the field before the game against the Bengals.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions owner Martha Ford stays warm on the bench as
Lions owner Martha Ford stays warm on the bench as players make their way onto the field before Detroit takes on the Cincinnati Bengals.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions offensive linemen Rick Wagner and T.J. Lang,
Lions offensive linemen Rick Wagner and T.J. Lang, both injured and not active for todays game against the Bengals.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Don Carey greets Ezekiel Ansah as the players
Lions Don Carey greets Ezekiel Ansah as the players make their way onto the field before the game against the Bengals.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Cincinnati — Missed tackles. Costly penalties. Poor execution.

    It was a microcosm of what plagued the Lions this season and all of it was on display Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

    And in the end, it proved to be their downfall in a crushing 26-17 loss to the Bengals

    that dashed Detroit’s dream of reaching the playoffs.

    “We came in and we knew what we had to do,” tight end Michael Roberts said. “We're a fighting team. Things just didn't go our way. We had a compound of penalties in the fourth quarter that really set us back. Those penalties and doing what we did, we just didn't do enough to win.

    "Every game that we lost, honestly, we beat ourselves. I don't feel like too many will beat the Detroit Lions besides us. It's just hard especially when you realize that and you're trying to fix it."

     

    But the fixes never came and were the most glaring in the fourth quarter during do-or-die time when the Lions’ season was on the line.

    After the Lions reclaimed a 17-16 edge with 9:54 remaining, they gave away two first downs on the ensuing drive that helped lead to a 51-yard field goal by Cincinnati’s Randy Bullock.

    More:Rogers: Lions need to escape middle class, fire Jim Caldwell

    The Lions had a chance to get a stop on a third-and-12 and get the ball back, but safety Quandre Diggs was called for a backbreaking defensive holding penalty that gave the Bengals a first down.

    Two plays later, cornerback Darius Slay was called for a defensive pass interference while covering receiver A.J. Green that gave the Bengals nine free yards, which moved them into Lions’ territory and helped set up Bullock’s kick.

    But it only continued to snowball from there. On Cincinnati’s final drive, the Bengals faced a third-and-6 at Detroit’s 12. In desperate need to keep it a one-possession game, the Lions failed to corral Bengals running back Gio Bernard as he got around the edge and scored on a 12-yard run to essentially put the game out of reach with 1:48 left.

    More:Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Special teams, coaches fail

    "We ain't stop them when we need to,” Slay said. “They made bigger plays when they needed. We'll probably do good on first, second down. Then on third-and-6, they made a play and that's not what we needed to do. It needed to be the opposite and on certain plays that would happen."

    But it wasn’t just the defense. After the Bengals took a 19-17 lead with 4:47 remaining, the Lions’ offense had a chance to answer and completely flopped with the season hanging in the balance.

    After Golden Tate was tackled for a 3-yard loss on first down, guard Don Barclay was called for offensive holding and a false start to set up a third-and-28 situation at their own 7 that they couldn’t convert.

    It all led to a 33-yard punt by Sam Martin that gave the Bengals a short field and eventually led to Bernard’s final devastating blow.

    "It just wasn't good execution. That's just what it is,” receiver Marvin Jones said. “There was definitely a lot of times when we could've got out with some points and didn't. It just is what it is.

    “We don't want it to be like that. It happened. They made more plays then we did. They controlled the game and we didn't do a good job of doing that."

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/jamesbhawkins

