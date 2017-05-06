St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, center, arms raised, reacts after teammate Jaden Schwartz, right, scored the go-ahead goal against Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne in the third period. (Photo: Chris Lee / Associated Press)

St. Louis — The St. Louis Blues needed a spark. Dmitrij Jaskin gave it to them.

Jaskin scored in his first playoff game this season, Jaden Schwartz got the game-winner and the Blues topped the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Friday night to stay alive in their second-round series.

Jaskin found out moments before the game he was in the lineup in place of Alexander Steen, who was sidelined by a lower-body injury. Jaskin had just one goal in 51 games this season.

“Steener, even though he didn’t play, he supported us,” he said. “He actually called that I’m going to score.”

Schwartz scored 25 seconds into the third, knocking in a rebound from right in front for a 2-1 St. Louis lead. Schwartz has a team-high four postseason goals, including three game-winners.

“You’d like to score earlier, but you don’t really think about that,” he said. “You just go play and obviously when it’s a tie game or a close game, you want to step up for your team.”

Jake Allen made 21 saves for the Blues, who had dropped two in a row.

James Neal scored for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne made 30 saves.

“Both of those goals came out of leaving a guy in front of me,” Rinne said. “Both times, two rebounds, two goals.”

Game 6 is in Nashville on Sunday.

Jaskin put the Blues in front at 5:43 of the second period, banging home a rebound off an Alex Pietrangelo shot. It was Jaskin’s second career playoff goal.

“We felt confident that he would go in and play a really good game,” Blues coach Mike Yeo said. “I thought he was a force along the walls on both ends and a difference maker.”

Jaskin had a career-high eight shots on goal. He also tied for the team lead with four hits and had two takeaways and two blocked shots in 15:46 of playing time.

“We had to do it tonight and we did it and everybody’s happy,” Jaskin said. “We’re going to enjoy it now for a few minutes and forget it and go get another one.”

Neal tied it with Nashville enjoying a two-man advantage with 6:10 left in the second. The power play was set up when Pietrangelo and Patrik Berglund both took minors with 7:19 left.

“The game was out of sync a little bit, we found ourselves in the box,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “They scored first, we were chasing the game at that point as well.”

The Blues managed just one shot on goal, a 45-footer by Pietrangelo, during more than four straight minutes of power-play time between the first and second periods, including 1:50 of a 5-on-3 opportunity.

Mike Fisher had three blocks for the Predators — all on Vladimir Tarasenko — during the Blues’ two-man advantage. St. Louis is a league-worst 2 for 29 on the power play in the postseason.

“Out of sync again,” Pietrangelo said. “Obviously (Steen’s) not in there, he’s a big piece of that, but it’s got to be better. We had too many opportunities to not capitalize.”

Yeo was happy with his team’s resolve after the special teams struggles gave the Predators momentum.

“The mentality we had to have to be able to bounce back from that is really impressive,” Yeo said. “That’s what we asked our guys before the game, whatever happens good, bad, you have to make sure you’re ready to come back and you’re ready to perform.”

More Western Conference

(At) Anaheim 3, Edmonton 2, 2OT: Corey Perry scored 6:57 into the second overtime after the Ducks rallied from a three-goal deficit in the final minutes of regulation, completing a spectacular victory over the Oilers and seizing a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Rickard Rakell put the tying goal through a crowd of prone players with 15 seconds left in regulation to cap a stunning sequence of three goals in just over three minutes, all with goalie John Gibson pulled for an extra attacker.

After nearly 27 tense minutes of overtime, Perry collected a pass from Ryan Getzlaf and waited out a sprawling Cam Talbot to finish Anaheim’s third straight win — and the first home victory for either team in the series.

Game 6 is Sunday in Edmonton.

Perry finished with a goal and two assists, posting another memorable playoff game following an unimpressive regular season for the former NHL MVP. Gibson made 35 saves, helping the Ducks move one win away from their second trip to the Western Conference finals in three seasons.

Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Drake Caggiula scored during a dominant second period, but the Oilers coughed up a big late lead despite solid play by Talbot, who stopped 60 shots.

Getzlaf and Cam Fowler scored late in regulation before Rakell got the equalizer. Anaheim became the first team in Stanley Cup playoff history to force overtime or win a playoff game after trailing by three goals with less than four minutes left in regulation, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Oilers had several golden scoring chances in overtime, but were unable to convert any of them.

After a disastrous start to the series in Anaheim, the Ducks returned home with confidence and two gritty road wins, including an overtime victory in Game 4.

After a scoreless first period in Game 5, Draisaitl put the Oilers ahead 15 seconds into the second when his shot was kicked into the net by Gibson. The Ducks then took two penalties in rapid succession, and McDavid capitalized on the two-man advantage by batting a puck out of midair for the fifth goal in his first Stanley Cup playoff run.

Caggiula put the Oilers up 3-0 with a score off a 4-on-1 rush midway through the period.

But Edmonton couldn’t hang on in regulation after the Ducks pulled Gibson and mounted another rally sparked by Getzlaf, who has 15 points in a spectacular postseason.

After the Anaheim captain scored his eighth goal in nine games, Fowler’s goal 35 seconds later set off a frenzy at Honda Center.

The Ducks pressed for an equalizer, and Rakell finally got it when he slipped a puck under a crowd that included center Ryan Kesler right next to Talbot. Video review found no goalie interference because Kesler had been shoved into Talbot by Darnell Nurse, and the Ducks celebrated madly.

The first overtime was full of good chances, and Edmonton’s Kris Russell cleared a loose puck out of a lonely crease six minutes into the extra period.

