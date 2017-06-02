Predators goalie Pekka Rinne has given up nine goals in the first two Finals games with a .778 save percentage. (Photo: Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

Nashville, Tenn. — Pittsburgh center Nick Bonino was wearing a walking boot on his left foot and using crutches Friday, raising the possibility he will not play tonight in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said the veteran has a lower-body injury and will be a game-time decision. Team captain Sidney Crosby said everybody’s banged up at this time of year on both teams.

“I think everyone’s prepared regardless of who’s in,” Crosby said. “Everyone’s going to do whatever it takes to make sure they can play. And if not, then someone else who steps in is ready to take on that challenge.”

The Predators have been without their top center Ryan Johansen the past four games, and he won’t be back until next season after needing emergency surgery for acute compartment syndrome in his left thigh.

Bonino plays on Pittsburgh’s fourth line, but the veteran is a key penalty killer. He had a slap shot from Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban go off the inside of his left ankle in Pittsburgh’s 4-1 win Wednesday night. Bonino went to the locker room but returned to finish the game.

He walked into the hotel where the Penguins are staying in Nashville using crutches. If Bonino can’t play, then Carl Hagelin (Michigan) could be an option for Sullivan after sitting out the first two games of this series.

Sullivan said the Penguins have yet to play their best yet and isn’t tipping his hand on any changes he might make even with Pittsburgh up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

“We’re trying to make it decisions whether it be defense pairs or line combinations that make us the most competitive team,” Sullivan said.

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette also refused to talk about any lineup changes he might make, including at goaltender. Pekka Rinne is 7-1 at Bridgestone Arena this postseason with a 1.54 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage, but he has looked average in the first two games of the Final.

Laviolette’s other option is a 22-year-old rookie, Juuse Saros, who made his NHL postseason debut in relief Wednesday night after Rinne gave up three goals in the first 3:28 of the third period .

“When the decision is made, it’s my decision,” Laviolette said.

Rinne told reporters he knows who is starting in net for the Predators.

“I’m going to keep it a secret, I guess,” Rinne said.

Stanley Cup Finals

Nashville vs. Pittsburgh

Penguins lead 2-0

■Game 1: Pittsburgh 5-3

■Game 2: Pittsburgh 4-1

■Today: at Nashville, 8

■Monday: at Nashville, 8

■x-Thursday: at Pittsburgh, 8

■x-Sunday, June 11: at Nashville, 8

■x-Wednesday, June 14: at Pittsburgh, 8

x-If necessary; Games 4, 5, 6 and 7 on NBC; Game 3 on NBCSN; all games on CBC