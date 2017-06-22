Oilers forward Jordan Eberle has scored at least 20 goals in each of the past four seasons. (Photo: Rick Scuteri, Associated Press)

Edmonton, Alberta — The Oilers traded forward Jordan Eberle to the Islanders on Thursday for forward Ryan Strome.

Eberle has scored at least 20 goals in each of the past four seasons, and had a career-high 34 in 2011-12. But he had just two assists in 13 playoff games this spring.

Eberle, 27, is entering the fifth year of a six-year contract worth $36 million and had been a frequent subject of trade rumors.

“It’s something I’ve never gone through before, it’s a different experience,” Eberle said. “But it’s something I definitely knew would eventually come. For me right now, I’m definitely excited to be a New York Islander.”

The Oilers selected Eberle with the No. 22 pick in the 2008 draft. He has 165 goals and 217 assists over 507 career NHL games, all with Edmonton.

“We’re excited to add a proven offensive weapon like Jordan to our lineup,” Islanders general manager Garth Snow said in a statement. “He brings speed and a knack for scoring not only consistently, but scoring big goals.”

The move frees cap space for the Oilers, who have some big-money signings coming up. Leon Draisaitl is due for a huge raise when his entry-level contract finishes July 1. League MVP Connor McDavid is entering the final year of his entry-level deal.

Strome, who turns 24 next month, had 30 points (13-17) in 69 games last season.

Defensemen dealt

Less than 24 hours after selecting them in the expansion draft, the Golden Knights traded defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk to the Hurricanes and David Schlemko to the Canadiens

The Hurricanes will also receive a seventh-round pick while the Golden Knights pick up a second-round pick. Vegas will receive a fifth-rounder from the Canadiens.

Panthers hire Pronger

The Panthers added Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger to their front-office staff as Senior Advisor to the President of Hockey Operations.

Pronger technically was an active player until this past season ended, even though his last NHL appearance was Nov. 19, 2011. Concussion symptoms kept him from playing.

He’s spent the past three years in the NHL’s department of player safety.