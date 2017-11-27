Anaheim’s Ryan Kesler was the subject of a controversial promo video posted on social-media channels by the Anaheim Ducks. (Photo: Harry How / Getty Images)

Ducks pull promo video of Ryan Kesler in ‘birthday suit,’ apologize after harsh criticism

The Anaheim Ducks were forced to apologize Sunday after posting a “lighthearted” promotional video of a nearly naked Ryan Kesler, covered by only a black bar, walking around the team offices.

In the video, Kesler, of Livonia, walks past the cubicles of two female workers and then to the office of a male employee.

“Kes, what are you doing bud?” the male employee asks. “You got no clothes on.”

“It’s the NHL’s 100th birthday,” Kesler responds. “I’m celebrating in my birthday suit.”

Our tweet posted earlier today was meant to be a lighthearted video celebrating the NHL’s 100th birthday. We realize in retrospect the content of the video may have been insensitive and we have removed the video and apologize. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 26, 2017

The video was harshly criticized on social media for being insensitive, given the recent allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace that have been making national headlines. The Ducks quickly realized they erred and tweeted an apology.

“Our tweet posted earlier today was meant to be a lighthearted video celebrating the NHL’s 100th birthday,” the team wrote. “We realize in retrospect the content of the video may have been insensitive and we have removed the video and apologize.”

Kesler, a Selke Trophy winner, underwent hip surgery during the offseason and has yet to suit up this season. He’s skating on his own and could return next month.