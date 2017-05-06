Forward Tomas Nosek played in 11 games for the Red Wings last season, after playing in six in the 2015-16 season. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Detroit — Tomas Nosek was simply waiting for another chance.

Nosek got a brief look from the Red Wings during the 2015-16 season — six games — but looked like many other young players: He needed more seasoning.

He earned another chance this April, and this time was different.

So much so that Nosek looked ready for a full-time role, which just may come next season.

“Every game you get, every game you play (in the NHL), you get a little more confidence,” said Nosek, who looked increasingly comfortable in his 11 games with the Red Wings. “You get that experience and you get more comfortable.

“I was just waiting for my chance. I knew I was ready, but I was waiting for the chance to get up there, and when it came I was ready.”

Nosek, 24, was signed as an undrafted free agent out of the Czech Republic the summer of 2014.

At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds Nosek always has been an intriguing prospect. Good size, sound defensive game, experience after having played professionally in the Czech Republic — Nosek had attributes that made an ascension to the NHL likely.

But there were concerns, too. Mainly with his skating, whether his speed would be NHL-caliber, and how well would he adjust to the North American style.

But Nosek, particularly in this, his second NHL season, has shown he’s extremely close.

Nosek had 41 points (15 goals) in 51 games with the Griffins during the regular season, and in the current American League playoffs has six points (three goals) in six games heading into Monday night’s game against the Chicago Wolves.

“He’s been a good, solid two-way player for us, a real important player for our team,” Griffins coach Todd Nelson said.

Nelson believes when most young players get a taste of the NHL, as Nosek did, then return to the American League, they’ll come back hungry and determined in their play.

Nosek has definitely fit that description, returning after the NHL regular season ended, and playing consistently good hockey in Grand Rapids at both ends of the rink.

“He’s been using his body, using his size, and he has the type of body and style of game that translates to this time of year,” Nelson said.

Both general manager Ken Holland and coach Jeff Blashill expect Nosek to be in the mix for a job next training camp.

Nosek said both told him to continue to work on his skating this summer.

“They said I did a good job (with the Wings), but I need to be more faster, try to use my quickness on the ice, just work on my skating,” Nosek said. “I’ve worked on it the last few years each summer and will keep working on it.

“Jiri Fischer (the Red Wings director of player development) showed some things to work on the last couple of summers and it’s helped me. I’m going to keep working (on it).”

But right now, Nosek is concentrating on helping the Griffins in the American League playoffs, which currently sees Grand Rapids ahead 2-1 with Chicago in the best-of-seven series enter Monday night’s Game 4.

“It’s the best time of the year, the games mean so much, it’s fun to play in these games,” Nosek said. “It’s been a good start, but we have a lot more work to do.”

