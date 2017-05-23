Red Wings' first pick: Last 20 players drafted No. 9
Go through the gallery as Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News breaks down the last 20 No. 9 picks of the NHL draft, including Rochester's Jacob Trouba (Winnipeg, 2012). The Red Wings have the No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft.  Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
2016, Montreal: Mikhail, Sergachev, D. NHL stats: 4
2016, Montreal: Mikhail, Sergachev, D. NHL stats: 4 games, 0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points. Analysis: A big, rugged defenseman who has shown offensive capability in junior, Sergachev is the type of two-way defensemen who NHL teams are craving to acquire these days.  Minas Panagiotakis, Getty Images
2015, San Jose: Timo Meier, F. NHL stats: 34 games, 3 goals, 3 assists, 6 points. Analysis: The Sharks aren’t giving up on Meier just yet, but he's had a tough a time cracking San Jose’s deep and talented lineup. Simply hasn’t scored goals at the pro level yet.  Codie McLachlan, Getty Images
2014, Winnipeg: Nikolaj Ehlers, F. NHL stats: 154 games, 40 goals, 62 assists, 102 points. Analysis: You don't hear much about him, given Ehlers plays in Winnipeg, but he's one of several potential stars in the Jets' lineup. Scored 25 goals this season, and likely is to keep rising in the seasons ahead.  Kirk Irwin, Getty Images
2013, Vancouver: Bo Horvat, F. NHL stats: 231 games, 49 goals, 68 assists, 117 points. Analysis: The Canucks have stayed patient with Horvat and it paid off handsomely this past season with 20 goals and 32 assists. He's dependable in the defensive zone, as well, and appears to be part of the Vancouver core moving forward.  Codie McLachlan, Getty Images
2012, Winnipeg: Jacob Trouba, D. NHL stats: 271 games, 31 goals, 74 assists, 105 points. Analysis: The type of defenseman teams are tripping over themselves to acquire these days, the Rochester native and former Michigan standout plays with a physical edge, which makes him that much more unique. Trouba has had contract issues in Winnipeg, so it wouldn't be a shock for the Jets to seek a trade (and get a bountiful return).  Christopher Pasatieri, Getty Images
2011, Boston: Dougie Hamilton, D. NHL stats: 341 games, 47 goals, 129 assists, 176 points. Analysis: Was expected to be part of the nucleus in Boston, but contract issues forced a trade to Calgary where Hamilton thrived this past season (13 goals, 50 points). Extremely mobile for a 6-foot-6 defenseman.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
2010, Minnesota: Mikael Granlund, Minnesota, F. NHL stats: 321 games, 57 goals, 144 assists, 201 points. Analysis: The Wild stayed patient and were rewarded this past season with Granlund scoring 26 goals and putting up 69 points. Not big, but plays the speed-oriented type of game that works in today's NHL.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
2009, Ottawa: Jared Cowen, D. NHL stats: 249 games, 15 goals, 31 assists, 46 points. Analysis: The Senators had high expectations but Cowen couldn't live up to them, and injuries derailed his career. Cowen was bought out of his contract in Toronto last season and wasn't re-signed by any other team.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
2008, New York Islanders: Josh Bailey, F. NHL stats: 639 games, 106 goals, 200 assists, 306 points. Analysis: Not a star, but Bailey has had a fine NHL career filling a variety of roles on Long Island (and Brooklyn), and shown the ability to contribute offensively when needed.  Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
2007, San Jose: Logan Couture, F. NHL stats: 504 games, 179 goals, 196 assists, 375 points. Analysis: One of the better offensive talents in the NHL, Couture has been at his best when the games matter the most in the playoffs (30 goals, 69 points in 86 games). One of those players who somehow tumbled all the way to No. 9 overall. Should have been drafted higher.  Paul Bereswill, Getty Images
2006, Minnesota: James Sheppard, F. NHL stats: 394 games, 23 goals, 68 assists, 91 points. Analysis: Injuries cut into any success Sheppard may have had, and he wound up washing out of the NHL. Played with Minnesota, San Jose and New York Rangers, and never exhibited the offense some scouts felt he had.  Rich Lam, Getty Images
2005: Ottawa: Brian Lee, D. NHL stats: 209 games, 5 goals, 31 assists, 36 points. Analysis: Another young defenseman Ottawa had high hopes for, but Lee never could match the expectations. A knee injury cut short his career in Tampa.  Jamie Sabau, Getty Images
2004::Anaheim: Ladislav Smid, D. NHL stats: 583 games, 12 goals, 60 assists, 72 points. Analysis: Came to Edmonton in the Chris Pronger trade and built a nice career for himself playing a safe, edgy defensive game. Smid spent this past season on injured reserve with a neck injury.  Donald Miralle, Getty Images
2003, Calgary: Dion Phaneuf, D. NHL stats: 902 games, 130 goals, 332 assists, 462 points. Analysis: Appeared to be the type of player who would be in discussion for the Norris Trophy every season, but lack of consistency and playing in big-market Toronto hurt Phaneuf's game. Has played some of his best hockey this spring for Ottawa in the playoffs.  Christian Petersen, Getty Images
2002, Florida: Petr Taticek, F. NHL stats: 3 games, 0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points. Analysis: Never heard of him? Neither have most of NHL fans. Taticek had a brief look-see with Florida, didn't pan out, and has played in Europe the duration of his pro career.  Robert Laberge, Getty Images/NHLI
2001, Chicago: Tuomo Ruutu, F. NHL stats: 735 games, 148 goals, 198 assists, 346 points. Analysis: Ruutu was considered one of the NHL's best young talents in Chicago because of his ability score and play a physical, agitating brand of hockey, but injuries piled up because of the abrasive style of play. Ruutu never did reach his expected potential.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
2000, Calgary: Brent Krahn, G. NHL stats: 1 game, 0-0-0 record. Analysis: Never did reach the NHL with the Flames, as injuries completely ruined Krahn’s career. Further proof for teams to be extremely cautious about taking a goaltender this high in the draft.  Ian Tomlinson, Getty Images/NHL
1999, New York Rangers: Jamie Lundmark, F. NHL stats: 295 games, 40 goals, 59 assists, 99 points. Analysis: Never showed the goal-scoring ability in the NHL that Lundmark displayed in junior, minor pro, or in Europe. Still plays, and scoring goals, in Austria.  Phillip MacCallum, Getty Images
1998, New York Islanders: Mike Rupp, F. NHL stats: 610 games, 54 goals, 45 assists, 99 points. Analysis: A hard-working, grinding fourth-line forward who had some of his best years in New Jersey and Pittsburgh, Rupp got everything out of his potential and won a Stanley Cup with the Devils in 2003.  Rick Stewart, Getty Images
1997, Washington: Nick Boynton, D. NHL stats: 605 games, 34 goals, 110 assists, 144 points. Analysis: Played for six NHL teams and won a Stanley Cup in 2010 with Chicago, Boynton was drafted by Capitals but never signed, then was drafted by Boston two years later.  Robert Laberge, Getty Images
    Detroit — If there’s any certainty in the NHL Entry Draft, it’s that there are no sure things.

    No matter where a team picks.

    Toward the top of the first round, or the bottom, you never know where the stars are hidden.

    So when the Red Wings pick ninth on June 23 in Chicago — the Red Wings’ highest selection since 1990, when they took Keith Primeau third overall — there is no certainty this young player will excel.

    Just look at recent draft picks picked ninth overall.

    Going back to 1997, there are players who turned into — or are becoming — stars. Or, at least dependable, consistent NHL players.

    But most likely not with their original teams. If they develop into NHL players at all.

    There is an interesting trend of players who never truly worked their way into being productive pro players.

    Several barely reached the pros, at all.

    This decade, there have been some potentially, long-term productive players who appear on the threshold of being stars.

    But a few have turned into big-time players, only after being dealt from the team that originally drafted them.

    Go through the gallery for a look at the last 20 players picked ninth overall in the NHL.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

