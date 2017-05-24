Mitch Callahan scored a late third-period goal Wednesday, helping send the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Mitch Callahan scored a late third-period goal Wednesday, helping send the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda.

Callahan’s goal at 16:20 was his fifth of the playoffs, and broke a 2-2 tie. Tomas Nosek added an empty-net goal, his sixth, with 58 seconds left.

Nosek tied Matthew Ford for the team lead in the playoffs with six goals.

Griffins goaltender Jared Coreau stopped 31 shots. Grand Rapids outshot San Jose 42-33.

The Griffins lead the best-of-seven AHL Western Conference Finals series 2-1. Games 3 and 4 are Friday and Saturday at Van Andel Arena.

Nathan Paetsch and Matt Lorito (power play) scored the other Griffins goals.

John McCarthy and Ryan Carpenter had San Jose goals,

Wednesday's crowd of 6,009 was the third-largest conference finals crowd in Griffins history (20 games) — and largest non-weekend conference finals attendance in Griffins history.

Griffins vs. Barracuda

What: Grand Rapids Griffins vs. San Jose Barracuda in best-of-seven AHL Western Conference finals series

At stake: Spot in Calder Cup finals

Tickets: griffinshockey.com

SCHEDULE

Home games at Van Andel Arena

Game 1: Grand Rapids 3, San Jose 1

Game 2: San Jose 4, Grand Rapids 2

Game 3: Grand Rapids 4, San Jose 2

Game 4, Friday: at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Game 5, Saturday: at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Game 6, Tuesday: at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Game 7, Wednesday: at San Jose, 10 p.m.

*If necessary