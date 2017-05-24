The Red Wings have signed defensemen Libor Sulak (right) to a two-year entry-level contract Wednesday. (Photo: Petr David Josek / Associated Press)

Detroit — The Red Wings have signed defensemen Libor Sulak to a two-year entry-level contract Wednesday.

Sulak, 23, played the last two seasons with Orli Znojmo in the Austrian Hockey League.

In 54 games last season, Sulak had 10 goals and 18 assists with 41 penalty minutes and a plus-19, plus-minus rating.

Sulak had one assist in two games representing the Czech Republic in the recent world championships.

Sulak was named rookie of the year in 2015-16 when he had 18 points (six goals) in 52 games, then had six points (two goals) in 18 playoff games.

Sulak is 6-foot-2, 190 pounds and shoots left-handed.

