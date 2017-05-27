CLOSE
The Grand Rapids Griffins, behind goaltender Jared Coreau, beat the San Jose Barracuda 4-2 Saturday to take a 4-1 series win and advance to the AHL's Calder Cup Championship Final against Syracuse.

The Grand Rapids Griffins got off to a fast start and never looked back, eliminating visiting San Jose Barracuda, 4-2, in the American Hockey League's Western Conference finals Saturday night at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins won the series, 4-1, and stamped their ticket to the Calder Cup finals for the second time in five seasons. Grand Rapids will face the Syracuse Crunch in a rematch of the 2013 finals, when the Griffins won their first hockey title.

It didn't take long for the crowd of 8,876 to get rocking as Brian Lashoff scored 24 seconds into the game and Matthew Ford followed with another goal at 16:11 in the first period to give the Griffins a 2-0 lead over the Barracuda.

After San Jose cut the deficit in half early in the second, Matt Lorito added some separation with a power-play goal at 16:29, extending a franchise postseason record with a power-play goal in 11 consecutive games.

Lorito helped provide the finishing touches, striking again at 4:53 in the third period to give the Griffins a 4-1 cushion.

Jared Coreau finished with 39 saves and Tomas Nosek added two assists.

Griffins beat Barracuda 4-2, reach Calder Cup finals
The Grand Rapids Griffins converge on goaltender Jared
The Grand Rapids Griffins converge on goaltender Jared Coreau after defeating the San Jose Barracuda, 4-2, Saturday to win the AHL Western Conference title and a trip to the Calder Cup Finals against the Syracuse Crunch.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Goaltender Jared Coreau said after the game that he
Goaltender Jared Coreau said after the game that he thought his excited teammates were going to push him out the Zamboni door.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
The Griffins' Brian Lashoff hugs goaltender Jared Coreau
The Griffins' Brian Lashoff hugs goaltender Jared Coreau after the 4-2 win over San Jose to take the AHL Western Conference title four games to one. Lashoff opened the scoring in the final game just 24 seconds in.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Brian Lashoff and Jared Coreau take a moment after
Brian Lashoff and Jared Coreau take a moment after the win.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Griffins Ice Crew member Leanne McWain waves a small
Griffins Ice Crew member Leanne McWain waves a small octopus that was thrown onto the ice late in the third period by a spirited Van Andel Arena crowd.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Jared Coreau defends the net during a late push by
Jared Coreau defends the net during a late push by the San Jose Barracuda.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Jared Coreau was excellent in net, stopping 39 of 41
Jared Coreau was excellent in net, stopping 39 of 41 shots faced.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Matthew Ford reacts after a point-blank shot gets stopped
Matthew Ford reacts after a point-blank shot gets stopped by Troy Grosenick.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Tyler Bertuzzi and Robbie Russo try to stay onside
Tyler Bertuzzi and Robbie Russo try to stay onside as Ryan Carpenter (40), John McCarthy (17) and Tim Heed (72) look on.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Dylan McIlrath blasts a shot toward San Jose goaltender
Dylan McIlrath blasts a shot toward San Jose goaltender Troy Grosenick.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Griffins' Robbie Russo fires the puck toward the net
Griffins' Robbie Russo fires the puck toward the net past Barracuda's Barclay Goodrow.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
San Jose's Tim Heed tries to prevent Tyler Criscuolo
San Jose's Tim Heed tries to prevent Tyler Criscuolo from carrying the puck in.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Tomas Nosek, right, looks toward the San Jose net as
Tomas Nosek, right, looks toward the San Jose net as Julius Bergman looks at the developing play.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Griffins' Tyler Bertuzzi looks for a passing lane as
Griffins' Tyler Bertuzzi looks for a passing lane as Joakim Ryan blocks him.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Griffins' Kyle Criscuolo, right, digs for the puck
Griffins' Kyle Criscuolo, right, digs for the puck against Mirco Mueller.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Griffins center Ben Street turns with the puck.
Griffins center Ben Street turns with the puck.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Mitch Callahan (15) and Eric Tangradi (26) battle for
Mitch Callahan (15) and Eric Tangradi (26) battle for the puck with Barracuda's Adam Helewka (52) and Nick DiSimone (57).  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Griffins center Kyle Criscuolo skates into the San
Griffins center Kyle Criscuolo skates into the San Jose zone with the puck.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Jared Coreau eyes the puck in the corner.
Jared Coreau eyes the puck in the corner.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Jared Coreau knocks away a second-period shot on a
Jared Coreau knocks away a second-period shot on a breakaway by San Jose's Daniel O'Regan.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
The Griffins and Barracuda mix it up in a faceoff in
The Griffins and Barracuda mix it up in a faceoff in the Grand Rapids end.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Brian Lashoff, left, celebrates with teammates Robbie
Brian Lashoff, left, celebrates with teammates Robbie Russo, Tyler Bertuzzi, Martin Frk and Tomas Nosek after scoring just 24 seconds in against the San Jose Barracuda in Game 5 the AHL Western Conference championship.  Tom Groma, Detroit News
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Jared Coreau brushes
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Jared Coreau brushes aside a first-period shot on goal.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
    Grand Rapids loves the high-flying Griffins

    Griffins vs. Crunch

    What: Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Syracuse Crunch in best-of-seven AHL Calder Cup finals series

    At stake: Calder Cup trophy

    Tickets: Go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at griffinshockey.com/tickets

    SCHEDULE

    Home games at Van Andel Arena. All games are at 7 p.m.

    Game 1: Friday at Grand Rapids

    Game 2: Saturday at Grand Rapids

    Game 3: June 7 at Syracuse

    Game 4: June 9 at Syracuse

    *Game 5: June 10 at Syracuse

    *Game 6: June 13 at Grand Rapids

    *Game 7: June 14 at Grand Rapids

    *If necessary

